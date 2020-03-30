The Backstreet Boys Reunited for a Living Room Concert & None of My Friends Told Me



iHeartRadio/YouTube

Given all that's going on and the need to stay hunkered down at home with our kiddos, one would think that FOMO -- otherwise known as the "fear of missing out" -- would pretty much be nonexistent at this time as most of us can't really go out and enjoy much. But it looks like FOMO is alive and well as I clearly missed out on the Backstreet Boys reuniting for a free concert I could've enjoyed in the comfort of my living room.

... and I blame my friends ... and Tiger King.