The Backstreet Boys Reunited for a Living Room Concert & None of My Friends Told Me

Given all that's going on and the need to stay hunkered down at home with our kiddos, one would think that FOMO -- otherwise known as the "fear of missing out" -- would pretty much be nonexistent at this time as most of us can't really go out and enjoy much. But it looks like FOMO is alive and well as I clearly missed out on the Backstreet Boys reuniting for a free concert I could've enjoyed in the comfort of my living room.
... and I blame my friends ... and Tiger King.
The Backstreet Boys have held a special place in my heart since the days of Tamagotchis, Magic Eye books, and see-through phones.
Though we're all older now, they make me feel young again that makes the gray hairs that continue to pop up a little easier to accept.
My friends know how I feel about free stuff and the Backstreet Boys.
While I am not a part of the super cool mothers who hit up tours and attend concerts -- in the name of conciously uncoupling from family life for a bit and feeling like a teen again (only with knees that creak) -- that doesn't mean I don't love Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell (my fave), and Nick Carter.
And for some reason, they all rocked out the boy-turned-grown-men band last night during a special performance.
Oh yes, in case you missed it, too, the Backstreet Boys reunited for a special performance of "I Want It That Way." Thanks to social distancing and technology, we got to see the group give a pretty seamless performance of their beloved song, complete with glimpses of their families and gorgeous homes.
... and not one person told me about it.
Their performance was a part of iHeartRadio's Living Room Concert for America that included some other familiar faces.
If you're now just finding out about this, you definitely are not alone.
Not only did my friends -- who know how much of a '90s kid I still am at heart -- post about the concert after it happen, but not one of them slid into my DMs, sent a text, or hooked me up with a pigeon post to give me a heads up. We usually look out for each other -- shooting texts about Lifetime or Hallmark movies coming up and scheduling a Netflix Watch Party for moms who are tired AF -- but I guess that doesn't include things involving the Backstreet Boys ... which is a dang shame.
Thankfully, those who missed out still get a chance to enjoy the concert.
Should your friends not have told you, either, or you were just bogged down with life to tune in, iHeartRadio has the concert in its entirety on YouTube. Those interested in donating to Feeding America's response fund can still give, in addition to giving to the Children of First Responders Organization.
