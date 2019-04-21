Derick Dillard Spills Secrets About Duggar Family During Tell-All Interview

We'll admit we were pretty shocked when Jill Duggar started wearing pants and got her nose pierced, but it sounds like she and Derick are in agreement that following the Duggar dress code definitely isn't necessary.

"I don't think it's wrong for girls to wear pants, get piercings, or have short hair," Derick said in the interview. "I will encourage my kids, girls or boys, to identify their passions and pursue them, even if that requires higher education."



He also doesn't approve of the Duggars following the IBLP organization of religion, and he doesn't think drinking alcohol is a sin -- whoa.