Derick Dillard Spills Secrets About Duggar Family During Tell-All Interview

Over the last several months, Jill Duggar's husband, Derick Dillard, hasn't been worried about hiding his feelings about the Duggar family one bit, and now, he's opening up more than ever before. In a new tell-all interview, Derick spilled secrets about Counting On and his in-laws. And even though he's never held back before, this time, what he's sharing seems especially explosive.
Derick talked to "Without a Crystal Ball," revealing that he and Jill were threatened with a lawsuit if they quit "Counting On."
Through a series of DMs, Derick shared exactly how much his and Jill's lives had been affected by TLC and Counting On while they were still on the show -- like having to announce their pregnancies, and big life events on the show's schedule, not their own. And from Derick's previous tweets, we already know that he and Jill weren't paid to participate on the show, so overall, it sounds like they made their exit as quickly as they could.
He also disagrees with a lot of the Duggars' publicly held views.
We'll admit we were pretty shocked when Jill Duggar started wearing pants and got her nose pierced, but it sounds like she and Derick are in agreement that following the Duggar dress code definitely isn't necessary.
"I don't think it's wrong for girls to wear pants, get piercings, or have short hair," Derick said in the interview. "I will encourage my kids, girls or boys, to identify their passions and pursue them, even if that requires higher education."
He also doesn't approve of the Duggars following the IBLP organization of religion, and he doesn't think drinking alcohol is a sin -- whoa.
Derick shared that he isn't against the LGBTQ community, either.
In the past, Derick has come under fire for making transphobic comments about fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings, but according to him, that's now how he feels today.
"Regarding those misconceptions, I love all people, including LGBTQ+. My little brother in my fraternity in college, he is gay and I still continue to keep up with him and he is my friend," Derick said.
We certainly hope so. We were truly disappointed to read his tweets about Jazz, so we'd be glad to see that he's changed his views on this particular subject.
One other big bombshell from Derick? Both he and Jill are currently in therapy.
And given how rapidly things have changed in Jill's life since becoming an adult -- and the fact that she was publicly named in Josh Duggar's sexual abuse scandal -- it makes sense that they'd talk to a professional about it all. In fact, it sounds like a pretty healthy thing for them to do.
"There's definitely been some ups and downs over the past several years, but we've been seeing a licensed counselor, which has helped a lot," he said.
And in case this kind of drama is right up anyone's alley, it sounds like it's not over yet. Derick said that he's also in the process of writing a tell-all book, and we have to assume that he's saving the juiciest secrets for his own project.
Good for Derick for speaking out, and we hope that Jill's life has been improving since they left Counting On. We're rooting for her.
