Meghan & Harry Reportedly Told the Queen They Quit the Royal Family Via Email

According to a new report in the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan "broke up" with the queen over email.

A supposed royal insider revealed that after a "summer of [expletive]," Harry and Meghan went on their tour of Africa , where they gave their candid interview to ITV. Once they came back, they decided that royal life wasn't for them -- so they reportedly sent an email to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. After receiving the email, the queen, not surprisingly, was "shocked."

"People were angry the queen had been so disrespected," the source added. Prince Charles, meanwhile, felt that his son hadn't thoroughly thought things through.

"[The royal family] understood that Harry and Meghan wanted something different and were willing to help but it was complicated,"a family source said. "There were issues like security and funding, visas and tax, which neither of them had thought through. Harry was told to put his request in writing and come up with some ideas."