Meghan & Harry Reportedly Told the Queen They Quit the Royal Family Via Email

While there are general rules that everyone in the royal family is expected to abide by (some more archaic than others), we're venturing to guess that when it comes to announcing the abdication of one's title to the monarch, there isn't a set protocol in place. But we're also going to go ahead and assume that the way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly went about telling Queen Elizabeth they were quitting the royal family probably wasn't the best tactic that could have been employed.
According to a new report in the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan "broke up" with the queen over email.
A supposed royal insider revealed that after a "summer of [expletive]," Harry and Meghan went on their tour of Africa , where they gave their candid interview to ITV. Once they came back, they decided that royal life wasn't for them -- so they reportedly sent an email to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. After receiving the email, the queen, not surprisingly, was "shocked."
"People were angry the queen had been so disrespected," the source added. Prince Charles, meanwhile, felt that his son hadn't thoroughly thought things through.
"[The royal family] understood that Harry and Meghan wanted something different and were willing to help but it was complicated,"a family source said. "There were issues like security and funding, visas and tax, which neither of them had thought through. Harry was told to put his request in writing and come up with some ideas."
When Harry felt his family was stonewalling him, that's when he and Meghan decided to announce their decision on Instagram.
"They didn’t even have clue what the term financially independent meant,” another insider told the Daily Mail. "Unfortunately Harry was just too stubborn, blinkered and bitter to see sense. He believed he was being forced to play second fiddle to Prince William when it was he -- and Meghan -- who had the star power."
Another source told the Daily Mail that it was Meghan who convinced Harry that there was no gray area in terms of life as a royal.
"Meghan had issued her husband with a stark ultimatum: Archie and me are your family," the insider said. "Harry had been hopeful of finding a way to marry his desire for more freedom with his royal heritage, but Meghan convinced him there was no other option, She forced him to choose. He has spent three months convincing himself he has done the right thing."
It's also being reported that there were signs that Meghan wasn't never going to kowtow to royal rules from the beginning.
"One of the earliest signs that Meghan was determined to do it her way occurred when the Queen invited her to Chester after her wedding in June 2018," the Daily Mail reported. "The Queen’s powerful personal assistant, Angela Kelly, sent a message that Her Majesty would be wearing a hat -- polite Palace code for 'you should be wearing one too.' The message came back that Meghan preferred to go bareheaded."
Hmmm ...
While Harry and Meghan have had missteps along the way (as all royals have), we're finding it a wee bit hard to buy these reports, hook, line, and sinker.
No doubt, it's been reported that Harry can get emotional, but would Meghan really say that she preferred to go "bare-headed" after the Queen of England said she'd be wearing a hat for an occasion?!
That's really difficult to believe, frankly -- as is the story about Meghan giving Harry an ultimatum.
Since we're never going to really know what went on behind palace doors, we're just going to go ahead and believe that, at the end of the day, Harry and Meghan just wanted a quieter life with their son.
Time will certainly tell!
