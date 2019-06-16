Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Big Plans for Archie's First Birthday

Splash News
Even though it's still a ways off, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already making plans for Archie's first birthday. And even though they're no longer able to use their HRH titles, little Archie's parties -- yes, plural -- are set to be fit for a king. How the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been able to pull together plans for their son's first birthday in the midst of leaving the royal family, moving out of the UK, and a global health crisis is beyond us.
-
Royal insiders told Us Weekly recently that Harry and Meghan are planning on throwing their son two parties for his first birthday.
And in two very different locations.
One of Archie's parties will take place in the UK with members of the royal family, whereas the other one will, reportedly, be "at home in Canada" with some of Meghan's family and close friends, including her mother, Doria Ragland; BFF Jessica Mulroney; and former Suits costar Abigail Spencer.
Since Us Weekly's report, though, it's come out that Harry and Meghan have actually left Canada and have since moved to Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles to be closer to Meghan's friends and family, as well as their team of agents and PR managers.
All this to say: One of Archie's bashes will likely be in LA as opposed to Canada.
-
Archie's UK party will reportedly take place at one of the Queen's country estates.
A royal source claimed that Meghan and Harry plan on “celebrating at Queen Elizabeth II’s Scottish estate, Balmoral … and have talked to the queen about having a picnic on the grounds.”
Given that Queen Elizabeth hasn't seen her great-grandson since last summer, she’s supposedly “very excited” for the occasion. So much so that she even has a present picked out for little Archie -- a "beautiful rocking horse."
How sweet!
-
-
Archie's party in the States sounds like it will be a bit less formal.
Although there's no word on whether it will be a big party or a more intimate gathering, sources did tell Us Weekly that the families of Jessica Mulroney and Abigail Spencer will both be invited to stay with the Sussexes for the weekend.
It's also been reported that Meghan plans to make her son animal-themed cupcakes because Archie "squeals with excitement when he sees horses."
As for a gift? Harry and Meghan are reportedly going to keep things low key. Apparently, the duchess wants to give Archie with a copy of Shel Silverstein's The Giving Tree, which was a favorite of Meghan's when she was younger.
-
No matter how Archie is celebrating, though, one thing is for sure: There will be lots of outside time for the tot.
According to Us Weekly's royal insider, Archie is already a huge lover of the great outdoors.
"Archie loves being outside, and you can already tell he’s inherited Prince Charles’ passion for nature," the source revealed. "He gets so excited at seeing all the trees. Now that he’s just walking, he’s into everything -- he’ll often end up covered in mud!”
Oh, how we'd love to see that image!
-
-
Although the current global situation may put a damper on Archie's birthday plans, he's sure to have an incredible day, regardless of what he's doing.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are committed to putting their son first at all times, and we have no doubt that will go double on his special day. Even if the thing that shall not be named is going to stop the Sussexes from flying to Scotland or having friends over at their home, The Giving Tree and animal cupcakes likely will still appear.
And really, what more does a 1-year-old need?
Share this Story