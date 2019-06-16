Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Big Plans for Archie's First Birthday

Royal insiders told Us Weekly recently that Harry and Meghan are planning on throwing their son two parties for his first birthday.

And in two very different locations.

One of Archie's parties will take place in the UK with members of the royal family, whereas the other one will, reportedly, be "at home in Canada" with some of Meghan's family and close friends, including her mother, Doria Ragland; BFF Jessica Mulroney; and former Suits costar Abigail Spencer.

Since Us Weekly's report, though, it's come out that Harry and Meghan have actually left Canada and have since moved to Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles to be closer to Meghan's friends and family, as well as their team of agents and PR managers.

All this to say: One of Archie's bashes will likely be in LA as opposed to Canada.