The Duggar Family: 8 Things to Know For People Clueless About the Reality Clan

After more than 10 years on TLC, the Duggar family has definitely made their share of headlines. Some moments have been more controversial than others, but more than anything else, they're known for their large family. After all, it's not every day that we meet a family who has 19 children. At this point, those who haven't been following along with 19 Kids & Counting, and Counting On might be a little confused about who the Duggars are.
There's a lot to catch up on, after all.
Here's everything anyone clueless about the Duggar fam needs to know.
They first became famous thanks to their TLC specials.
They don't believe in birth control.
The family has controversial religious beliefs.
The Duggars are known as Independent Baptists, and they subscribe to the Institute of Basic Life Principles organization, or IBLP. This means that they follow a pretty restrictive way of life: The children are all homeschooled, they aren't allowed to be left alone with a member of the opposite sex, and they typically don't participate in "worldly" things -- like watching TV and using the internet without supervision.
The IBLP and its founder, Bill Gothard, are known for being pretty controversial -- and its followers generally believe that men are meant to lead a household and that a marriage should only exist between a man and a woman.
Instead of traditionally dating, the children "court."
Most teenagers would meet someone they like, date, and possibly get married down the line... or maybe they'd break up and find someone else. In the Duggar fam, though, that's not quite how it goes. Instead, they follow the process of "courtship," which means their parents will approve of someone for them to date, and they'll spend time together with a chaperone -- with the goal in mind of getting engaged and getting married not long after.
Yet another controversial way of life, but something that has worked for them so far, since none of the Duggar marriages have split up. (At least, not yet.)
They follow a strict dress code.
In the Duggar family, modesty is key, especially for the women. This means that growing up, the girls almost never wear pants, instead wearing skirts, dresses, and tops that keep them fully covered up. (Yep, even while playing sports or at the beach.) It's rare to see a Duggar wearing anything else -- at least, before she's grown up and left her family's home, anyway, but more on that later.
Oldest son Josh Duggar's scandal has colored the family's past.