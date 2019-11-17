The Duggar Family: 8 Things to Know For People Clueless About the Reality Clan



janamduggar/Instagram

After more than 10 years on TLC, the Duggar family has definitely made their share of headlines. Some moments have been more controversial than others, but more than anything else, they're known for their large family. After all, it's not every day that we meet a family who has 19 children. At this point, those who haven't been following along with 19 Kids & Counting, and Counting On might be a little confused about who the Duggars are.

There's a lot to catch up on, after all.

Here's everything anyone clueless about the Duggar fam needs to know.