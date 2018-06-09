The First Royal Dies Due to Coronavirus



Facebook / S.A.R. Don Sixto Enrique de Borbón

Countries all over the world are struggling with the coronavirus pandemic. It’s spreading fast, and although people are practicing physical distancing, there are still thousands of people being diagnosed as testing is rolled out. As we've seen, COVID-19 virus doesn’t discriminate, and several celebrities have announced they have been diagnosed with the virus.

Over the past few weeks, several members of Royal families across the world have tested positive for this virus as well, including Prince Charles of Wales, and now the first Royal has died due to the coronavirus.