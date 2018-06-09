The First Royal Dies Due to Coronavirus

Facebook / S.A.R. Don Sixto Enrique de Borbón
Countries all over the world are struggling with the coronavirus pandemic. It’s spreading fast, and although people are practicing physical distancing, there are still thousands of people being diagnosed as testing is rolled out. As we've seen, COVID-19 virus doesn’t discriminate, and several celebrities have announced they have been diagnosed with the virus.
Over the past few weeks, several members of Royal families across the world have tested positive for this virus as well, including Prince Charles of Wales, and now the first Royal has died due to the coronavirus.
A member of the Bourbon-Parma Royal family, a branch of the Spanish royal family, has died after contracting COVID-19.
Princess Maria Teresa passed away in Paris at 86-years-old. The daughter of Prince Xavier and Madeleine de Bourbon, Princess Maria Teresa was a member of the House of Bourbon, a cadet branch of the dynasty of Spain.
Born in 1933, she spent most of her adult life in Madrid and dedicated her time to write and research the Spanish legitimist political movement of Carlism. She spoke with the French newspaper Liberation back in 2014 about her family’s reign in Spain, “My father fought all of his life to put his dynasty back on the throne,” she said at the time.
Princess Maria Teresa’s death was announced by her younger brother, Prince Sixtus Henry of Bourbon-Parma.
The Princess died and is survived by her siblings, Francoise, Cecilie, Marie des Neiges and Prince Sixte Enrique, and six nieces and nephews. She never went to marry or have any children of her own.
Prince Sixtus Henry of Bourbon-Parma announced his sister’s death on Facebook, along with a vintage photo of the two of them. The message reads: “HRH Don Sixto Enrique de Borbón communicates that on the afternoon of this Thursday, March 26, 2020, his sister María Teresa de Borbón Parma and Borbón Busset, victim of the coronavirus COVID-19.”
He adds, "Don Sixto Enrique is very sorry and begs for prayers for his sister's eternal rest."
The coronavirus pandemic has affected thousands all over the globe, and several Royal members have been diagnosed.
Earlier this month, Prince Albert of Monaco was confirmed to test positive for the virus and was said to be the first head of state with confirmed coronavirus. Last week, Prince Charles of Wales was also confirmed to have COVID-19 after displaying “mild symptoms.” Both he and his wife, Camilla, are in isolation in Scotland, while his mother, the Queen, remains healthy.
However, the Royal family has decided to cancel one of their largest gatherings celebrating the Queen’s birthday.
According to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson“In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form,” a spokesperson said. “A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance.”
The Trooping of the Colour is one of the most anticipated events in the Royal calendar as the whole family, both working members of the Royal family and non-working members gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a parade to mark the Queen’s official birthday.
