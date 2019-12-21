Jill Duggar Called Out for 'Quarantine Date Night' Photo

"We’ve usually had weekly dates out of the house, without the kids, but now we have car dates with the kids or sometimes they end up being in-home pizza dates after the kids are in bed. Whatever your dates look like right now, we are finding that intentionality plays a huge role in whether it happens or not," the former Counting On star continues in her blog post, "Dates: Being Intentional (& Safe) During the Coronavirus."

Jill Duggar continues:

"Practicing social distancing doesn’t necessarily mean neglecting important areas in your life, including and especially dating in your marriage. However, it is also necessary for all of us to do our part during this time ... With this in mind, couples everywhere can get creative, deepen their connection with each other, and grow closer during this time rather than succumbing to the strains that are undeniably present. This might include doing marriage questionnaires or personality tests together, listening to podcasts together, keeping up with couples therapy sessions online, looking for outdoor activities to enjoy while also practicing social distancing, such as hiking, fishing, or simply going on a walk around the block. After the kids go to bed, it’s also a good idea to order take-out and support your local restaurants during this time. We are obviously in unprecedented times, but our relationships do not have to be included in the casualties ..."