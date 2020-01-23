Mama June's Daughters at a Low Point as She Refuses to Answer Their Calls

Nicole Pomarico
It's been a rough year for Honey Boo Boo and her family after Mama June's drug arrest in 2019, and at this point, their family relationships might be over and done with. Apparently, June hasn't spoken to her daughters in a very long time, even now that her show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, is officially coming back this month. 

We can't imagine what this must be like for their whole family.

  • In a new clip from the show, Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin revealed that they haven't heard from June.

    'Mama June: From Not to Hot'
    WEtv/YouTube

    "She doesn’t even answer our phone calls. It goes to voicemail," Pumpkin said, when her June's sister, Joanne (also known as Dodo) asked her about her mom. "Geno’s phone goes to voicemail.”

    Honey Boo Boo chimed in that when they do get in touch with her mom, she'll say their phones were off or that they were sleeping, but both girls seemed to believe that was definitely not what was really going on. 

  • At this point, Pumpkin seemed to feel like she was at a loss. 

    'Mama June: From Not to Hot'
    WEtv/YouTube

    "It's gotten so low to this point, like, what more is there to do?" Pumpkin said in the clip. "What more can we physically do for her? I mean, we tried to send her to rehab. The network even gave her the opportunity that anybody in their right [expletive] mind would take. She checked out within less than 24 hours."

    We definitely can't blame her for being frustrated. Mama June basically took off, leaving Alana in Pumpkin's care, and they've pretty much just been managing things on their own ever since. 

  • The girls were convinced that her mom would run out of money soon. 

    'Mama June: From Not to Hot'
    WEtv/YouTube

    And they don't seem to be wrong with that guess, because we've seen multiple reports over the past couple of months that point to June being broke after all of this. 

    "How much more money are they going to blow through before she's completely broke?" Lauryn asked, and everyone in the room seemed to be in agreement that June and Geno were likely spending most of their time in casinos. 

  • Last we heard, June was pleading her kids to talk to her again. 

    Although she's posted some Instagram updates here and there, in January, June shared a message for her daughters, letting them know that she missed them. She wrote:

    "Well decided to get back at it im not saying im.perfect as everyday is a strugglr n some days i just want to disappear n even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will cgange as i want them to know i miss n love them very much." 

    But if she wasn't picking up their calls, we can understand why they might not be too inclined to speak with her now.

  • Here's the full clip from the show:

    Mama June: From Not to Hot is back with new episodes starting on Friday night, which means we'll get a glimpse of what's going on in this family behind the scenes... although we have been warned ahead of time that June doesn't appear on the show very much, so updates on her might not be in huge supply.

    Whatever happens, we hope this family is hanging in there. They've been through so much, and hopefully, things will get better for them soon. 

