Mama June's Daughters at a Low Point as She Refuses to Answer Their Calls



Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

It's been a rough year for Honey Boo Boo and her family after Mama June's drug arrest in 2019, and at this point, their family relationships might be over and done with. Apparently, June hasn't spoken to her daughters in a very long time, even now that her show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, is officially coming back this month.

We can't imagine what this must be like for their whole family.