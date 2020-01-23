Mama June's Daughters at a Low Point as She Refuses to Answer Their Calls

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images
It's been a rough year for Honey Boo Boo and her family after Mama June's drug arrest in 2019, and at this point, their family relationships might be over and done with. Apparently, June hasn't spoken to her daughters in a very long time, even now that her show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, is officially coming back this month.
We can't imagine what this must be like for their whole family.
In a new clip from the show, Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin revealed that they haven't heard from June.
At this point, Pumpkin seemed to feel like she was at a loss.
The girls were convinced that her mom would run out of money soon.
Last we heard, June was pleading her kids to talk to her again.
Although she's posted some Instagram updates here and there, in January, June shared a message for her daughters, letting them know that she missed them. She wrote:
"Well decided to get back at it im not saying im.perfect as everyday is a strugglr n some days i just want to disappear n even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will cgange as i want them to know i miss n love them very much."
But if she wasn't picking up their calls, we can understand why they might not be too inclined to speak with her now.
Here's the full clip from the show:
Mama June: From Not to Hot is back with new episodes starting on Friday night, which means we'll get a glimpse of what's going on in this family behind the scenes... although we have been warned ahead of time that June doesn't appear on the show very much, so updates on her might not be in huge supply.
Whatever happens, we hope this family is hanging in there. They've been through so much, and hopefully, things will get better for them soon.
