Mady Gosselin Posts an Important Reminder During Her Time at Home

The 19-year-old hit up Instagram to share a photo of herself and a message about the importance of staying home.

"Hi from my house! :)" Mady writes in her Instagam post. "I hope everyone who is able to is staying home as much as possible during this time. just a reminder that this is what we can do to protect the vulnerable people in our communities. stay safe & healthy xx"

Y'all heard her -- stay in the house (if you can)!