Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Officially Move to the United States

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

We know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been on the move these days, but now, it sounds like they've finally found a place to settle down -- and nope, it's not in Canada. Meghan and Harry have moved to California (just as we suspected they might) and it sounds like this move is a permanent one for their family.

How they handled the stress of moving and the stress of the current health crisis is something we'll never know... 

  • Not long ago, there were rumors that Meghan and Harry were house hunting in Los Angeles. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

    Back in February, it was reported that Meghan and Harry were looking for a home on the west coast, planning to have a home base there -- even if they did continue to spend a lot of time in Canada as they had been over the last few months. After all, they'd always said that they wanted to split their time between a few different places.

    And now, by the looks of things, it seems like this report was correct, because these two are now in LA. 

  • Now, Meghan and Harry have officially made the move to LA. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    According to what a royal source told The Sun, they wanted to get out while they were still able to travel now that they'd realized that they preferred to be in LA for the long term over Canada.

    "Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good. The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out," the source said. "But this move was planned for some time. They realized Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area."

  • Their support system in LA was a big part of why they wanted to move there. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    Not only do they have friends there, but Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, also lives nearby, so she'll be able to spend time with her again. (We don't doubt that Doria will be happy to see her daughter and grandson more often.)

    "They have a big support network there. It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based," the source explained. "Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria." 

  • In light of the current pandemic, though, some believe Meghan and Harry should have stayed in the UK. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

    Another royal source told the outlet:

    "We are stunned and horrified. The country is going through a traumatic event at the moment. They have a beautiful cottage in Windsor where they could have based themselves. It’s just a stone’s throw away from where the Queen and Prince Philip are in self-isolation. Prince Charles and Prince Andrew are both out of action too for very different reasons. This was an opportunity for them to put country before their own interests. California isn’t going anywhere."

    True, but we're pretty sure Meghan and Harry are worried about their son and his safety above all else right now... and if they were in self-isolation in the UK, it's not like they could do much. 

  • We're sure Meghan and Harry made the right choice for them. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

    It's definitely not an easy time for anyone right now, but we're sure this is a decision that Harry and Meghan did not make lightly. Hopefully, they'll be very happy in LA, and so will Archie -- and that all three of them will stay healthy while things are still so dangerous.

    And when all of this is behind us, maybe they'll consider showing off the new digs. We've gotta admit that we're curious! 

