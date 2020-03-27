Meghan Markle's First Official Gig After Royal Life Is All About Disney

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
We've been wondering what Meghan Markle's first project after leaving royal life would be, and now, we finally have our answer. It's official: Meghan is narrating a documentary for Disney all about elephants, and not only is the trailer already here, but it's also making its debut in just a matter of days. Talk about exactly what we needed to entertain us at home!
We had a feeling this was coming after Prince Harry was seen talking up Meghan to Disney's CEO.
In this video, Harry is speaking with Bob Iger -- who only recently stepped down from his position with the company -- letting him know that Meghan is for hire.
"You know, she does voiceovers," Harry can be heard telling Iger, later adding that Meghan would be "really interested" in working with Disney. Because Iger seemed to be totally on board from the jump, we're not surprised that these plans truly did come to be.
Now that's a supportive husband!
Disney announced the news on Thursday, sharing the trailer for the movie.
It's called Elephant, and it's narrated by Meghan. As Page Six reported, the movie is about an elephant named Shami and her son as they, along with their herd, make the journey across the Kalahari Desert.
Knowing how important supporting charitable organizations is to Meghan and Harry, it's no surprise that the movie will raise money for Elephants Without Borders.
A trailer for the movie also debuted on Thursday.
Although the trailer didn't give us a preview of Meghan's voiceover work, we do get to see some of the absolutely gorgeous shots of these animals from the movie -- plus a glimpse at another nature film, Dolphin Reef, which is narrated by Natalie Portman.
According to the trailer, Elephant "follows one family's extraordinary 1,000 mile journey across Africa that will change their lives."
It's hard to imagine a project like this happening without Meghan leaving her royal duties behind.
'Elephant' begins streaming on Disney+ on April 3.
