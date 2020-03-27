Meghan Markle's First Official Gig After Royal Life Is All About Disney

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Celebrities

Meghan Markle
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

We've been wondering what Meghan Markle's first project after leaving royal life would be, and now, we finally have our answer. It's official: Meghan is narrating a documentary for Disney all about elephants, and not only is the trailer already here, but it's also making its debut in just a matter of days. Talk about exactly what we needed to entertain us at home! 

  • We had a feeling this was coming after Prince Harry was seen talking up Meghan to Disney's CEO. 

    In this video, Harry is speaking with Bob Iger -- who only recently stepped down from his position with the company -- letting him know that Meghan is for hire. 

    "You know, she does voiceovers," Harry can be heard telling Iger, later adding that Meghan would be "really interested" in working with Disney. Because Iger seemed to be totally on board from the jump, we're not surprised that these plans truly did come to be. 

    Now that's a supportive husband!

  • Disney announced the news on Thursday, sharing the trailer for the movie.

    It's called Elephant, and it's narrated by Meghan. As Page Six reported, the movie is about an elephant named Shami and her son as they, along with their herd, make the journey across the Kalahari Desert. 

    Knowing how important supporting charitable organizations is to Meghan and Harry, it's no surprise that the movie will raise money for Elephants Without Borders.

  • A trailer for the movie also debuted on Thursday. 

    Although the trailer didn't give us a preview of Meghan's voiceover work, we do get to see some of the absolutely gorgeous shots of these animals from the movie -- plus a glimpse at another nature film, Dolphin Reef, which is narrated by Natalie Portman.

    According to the trailer, Elephant "follows one family's extraordinary 1,000 mile journey across Africa that will change their lives." 

  • It's hard to imagine a project like this happening without Meghan leaving her royal duties behind.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

    It just goes to show how much freedom she's truly been given since stepping down. And considering how happy she and Harry have seemed since they announced earlier this year that they'd be leaving their royal duties behind for the most part, it was absolutely the right choice.

    Plus, we can't wait to see this movie. It looks amazing, and we know Meghan's narration won't let us down! 

  • 'Elephant' begins streaming on Disney+ on April 3. 

    Meghan Markle
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    We love that we don't even have to leave our couch to catch this one, and right now, we are definitely grateful for something new to watch that our kiddos can enjoy with us. (The fact that it's a little educational doesn't hurt, either.)

    We can't wait to see what else Meghan has up her sleeve for the future. The possibilities are endless! 

