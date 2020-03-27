Meghan Markle's First Official Gig After Royal Life Is All About Disney

We had a feeling this was coming after Prince Harry was seen talking up Meghan to Disney's CEO.

In this video, Harry is speaking with Bob Iger -- who only recently stepped down from his position with the company -- letting him know that Meghan is for hire.

"You know, she does voiceovers," Harry can be heard telling Iger, later adding that Meghan would be "really interested" in working with Disney. Because Iger seemed to be totally on board from the jump, we're not surprised that these plans truly did come to be.

Now that's a supportive husband!