Joy-Anna Duggar Shares a New Glimpse of Her Baby Bump Since Announcing Pregnancy

We've been thrilled for Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, since the duo revealed they're expecting another child. It's been quite the journey to say the least for this family, and we are beyond thrilled for them after they experienced such a devastating loss. Since revealing their baby news, we haven't had too many updates, until now. Joy-Anna is sharing a look at her baby bump, and it's safe to say Counting On fans are over the moon for her.
-
Joy took to Instagram to share a profile photo of her growing bump.
"Nineteen weeks! ... #babygirl #19weekspregnant #somuchlove," she wrote in her Instagram post.
Joy and Austin's baby news comes after the couple revealed their plans to have more kids earlier this month. "Of course we want more kids," Joy-Anna mentioned in a video update. "It's just been a long last eight months after our miscarriage with Annabell, and we're looking forward to what God has in the future, though."
-
And fans are relishing the news.
-
-
Duggar fans have been speculating Joy-Anna was pregant for some time now.
Prior to her pregnancy announcement, there were a couple of instances that had Counting On enthusiasts questioning if Joy was pregnant again. Back in February, Jessa Duggar shared a video on Instagram Stories that looked like Joy-Anna had a bump. There was also a photo of Joy rocking an oversized shirt that also had peeps talking, adding to the speculation another child is on the way.
-
Her pregnancy news comes almost nine months after the stillbirth of her daughter, Annabell Elise.
"We are thankful for the precious hours we were able to hold her in our arms and say our goodbyes. We are thankful that God allowed us to be her parents, and we know that her life --though it was brief -- has changed our lives forever," Joy-Anna wrote in remembrance of her daughter.
In July, Joy-Anna and Austin revealed their daughter's heart stopped beating 20 weeks into their pregnancy. It's a heartbreaking loss her family continues to navigate, but Joy-Anna is doing her best to cope.
-
-
We look forward to more updates.
There are no words to describe how happy and excited we are for this family. We cannot wait for more updates, for them to snuggle on their daughter (they revealed in the YouTube video above that a baby girl is on the way), and for Gideon, their 2-year-old son, to show off his big brother skills.
Congrats again!
Share this Story