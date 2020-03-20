Will & Kate's Children Make a Special Appearance That's Bringing So Much Joy

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
It's a scary time all around the world as we grapple with the current global health crisis, but Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids are ready to thank the people who put their lives on the line to help. In a new Instagram video, Charlotte, George, and Louis applaud NHS workers who are on the front lines in the UK. And yep, it's just as adorable as it sounds.
In the video, all three kids are outside, serving up a round of applause.
All three of them are so cute (as usual), but we can't get over how big Prince Louis is! He's practically a full-fledged big kid at this point -- and he looks just like his big brother. He may not have fully understood what he was clapping for, but he was definitely ready to pitch in.
"To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you," read the caption on the video.
Followers are loving this video.
These commenters can't get enough of this post, and neither can we. At such a difficult time for so many people, we're never gonna say no to a video of cute kids -- especially one with such sweet intentions behind it. It's not easy to be a health care worker as the thing that shall not be named continues to spread. People who are out there treating those in need definitely deserve our appreciation.
The Cambridges have been pretty outspoken about what's going on this week.
In fact, Will and Kate even paid a visit to first responders in London, sharing photos from their visit on Instagram.
"Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most," William wrote in the post.
They recently relocated their family to Anmer Hall.
Here's hoping more videos of the kids are on the way.
