16 Royal Rules Prince George & Princess Charlotte Live By

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images As much fun as it seems to be a part of the royal family -- and to have Kate Middleton and Prince William as parents -- it's definitely not easy. Sure, they get to wear adorable clothes, go to cool events, and one day, Prince George will be king -- which is a lot of responsibility but still so awesome. But there are downsides, too, including a plethora of rules that George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis must follow -- whether those rules have been enforced by the monarchy, their parents, or their nanny. And as we all know, kids don't always love following the rules. In fact, more often than not, they have a lot of fun breaking them.

However, Louis is still so young (he'll turn two this spring!) that many of these rules don't quite apply to him yet, but they definitely have an impact on the way that George and Charlotte have lived their lives so far. They have to experience things pretty differently than most kids their age, and it sounds like their nanny is the kind of lady who isn't afraid to lay down the law.

We wouldn't make a habit of crossing Kate, either!

Read on for all the rules that George and Charlotte have to follow as children in the royal family. Some of them are just part of being a kid and following their mom and dad's rules, but others will shape their lives because of the family they happened to be born into. Some of them don't seem too fair, but it's just the way it is for these kiddos.

Early bedtimes, rules around royal titles, even screen time limits -- it's all here.