16 Royal Rules Prince George & Princess Charlotte Live By

As much fun as it seems to be a part of the royal family -- and to have Kate Middleton and Prince William as parents -- it's definitely not easy. Sure, they get to wear adorable clothes, go to cool events, and one day, Prince George will be king -- which is a lot of responsibility but still so awesome. But there are downsides, too, including a plethora of rules that George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis must follow -- whether those rules have been enforced by the monarchy, their parents, or their nanny. And as we all know, kids don't always love following the rules.
In fact, more often than not, they have a lot of fun breaking them.
However, Louis is still so young (he'll turn two this spring!) that many of these rules don't quite apply to him yet, but they definitely have an impact on the way that George and Charlotte have lived their lives so far. They have to experience things pretty differently than most kids their age, and it sounds like their nanny is the kind of lady who isn't afraid to lay down the law.
We wouldn't make a habit of crossing Kate, either!
Read on for all the rules that George and Charlotte have to follow as children in the royal family. Some of them are just part of being a kid and following their mom and dad's rules, but others will shape their lives because of the family they happened to be born into. Some of them don't seem too fair, but it's just the way it is for these kiddos.
Early bedtimes, rules around royal titles, even screen time limits -- it's all here.
They Can't Have Best Friends1
This rule is a bummer, but it's not the royal family's fault. It's actually George and Charlotte's school. They have a policy that students can't have best friends so that no one feels excluded.
"It's a really great little school actually for the reasons I think that it really focuses on kindness, it's a really big thing in that school, and the pastoral care is amazing,” journalist Jane Moore told Mirror. "There's a policy that if your child is having a party unless every child in the class is invited, you don’t give out the invites in class, which I think is quite a good thing as you don’t feel excluded."
No Tablets2
We've heard rumblings that screen time is very limited for the Cambridge kids, so this rule makes sense. Kate and Will want George and Charlotte to focus more on using their imaginations.
"They’re very much seen as Mummy and Daddy’s toys, not for children," a source close to the family told Us Weekly. "As two people who grew up without gadgets for entertainment themselves, William and Kate are firm believers in toys, outdoor play and encouraging an active imagination."
No Royal Status For Princess Charlotte's Kids3
While George will obviously be king some day, Charlotte isn't the same level of seniority, so her future children won't receive royal titles. Though sometimes, exceptions are made.
"Royal titles are inherited through sons, so if Princess Charlotte has children they would not automatically inherit the titles [his or her royal highness] HRH, Prince, or Princess," etiquette expert Lucy Hume told Town & Country.
No Tantrums, Especially in Front of Crowds4
According to what a royal expert named Louise Heren told The Sun about nanny Maria Borrallo, who watches over Kate and Will's kinds, she definitely doesn't accept nonsense, and has taught the kids that tantrums are unacceptable.
"There will be no messing," she said. "That's because Maria will be aware that as they step off planes, holding mum's hands, smiling and waving to the crowds, there can't be any crying or terrible twos or tantrums."
Bedtime Is at 7 -- No Exceptions5
We all know that getting kids into a routine -- including a bedtime routine -- is key to making sure life goes smoothly for us and them, and apparently, it's something that Borrallo takes seriously, as she also has them used to a strict 7 p.m. bedtime. This way, George and Charlotte get plenty of sleep, and they can stick to the familiarity of a routine, even though their lives are pretty unusual.
No Picky Eating6
There's no tolerance for picky eating in this family! Borrallo also makes a point of constantly introducing the kids to new foods and new flavors every single day, which helps them get used to eating a variety of things. These kids aren't just getting by on a diet of chicken nuggets and pizza. As yummy as those things are, this is definitely doing them (and their parents) a huge favor in the long run.
Limit Playing Inside7
George and Charlotte have always seemed to love playing outside, and that could be because it's a policy of Borrallo's.
"Lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, potentially some gardening. Norland are very into teaching children through play," the royal expert explained, adding that even if it's rainy, they'll still go out to play, donned in all their rain gear.
George Must Wear Shorts8
This rule doesn't just apply to George -- it's actually part of the dress code for all male royal children. Traditionally, boys under a certain age must always wear shorts -- even when it's cold outside -- as wearing pants is reserved for those who are older. For time to time, we'll see George wearing pants for special occasions, but he's almost exclusively wearing shorts the rest of the time.
They Can't Keep All of Their Gifts9
The gifting policy for members of the royal family is very specific, and it even applies to gifts that are given to the children, too. Technically, all gifts given are the property of Queen Elizabeth, and it's up to her discretion who gets to keep what. We'd hope this means that she's cool with George and Charlotte keeping many of the (very nice) toys they've been given over the years, but it's only up to her.
No Going Out on School Nights10
This seems to be a rule that Kate has made for her children, and this mom is sticking to it! On more than one occasion, Kate's let people know that her kids aren't allowed to go out on school nights, and we have a feeling it probably has something to do with that very strict 7 p.m. bedtime. Can't mess the routine up -- and Kate has even gone to events her kids would have enjoyed without them to follow the rules.
One Hour of TV Per Day11
George and Charlotte's screen time rules don't just apply to the fact that they're not allowed to have tablets. Even though, like any kid, they both have their favorite TV shows, their time in front of the tube is very limited. We're talking around an hour per day, and that hour may even include the amount of time that George and Charlotte are allowed to play video games, too.
They'd better make good use of their time!
Eat at the Kids Table12
It doesn't sound like we'll ever catch George, Charlotte, or Louis sitting next to their mom or dad at dinner. Instead, they're relegated to the kids' table as a rule. Harper's Bazaar UK reports that "royal children are reportedly not allowed to sit with the adults until they have learned the ‘art of polite conversation," so it could be awhile before they're invited to sit with the adults during meals.
They Must Learn at Least One Other Language13
Given their responsibility to the UK and the world in general -- and the amount of traveling that members of the royal family do -- it's not surprising that George, Charlotte, and Louis will all be expected to have a respect and understanding for other cultures, and that includes learning at least one other language that isn't English. This isn't a bad rule, actually... whether kids are royal or not.
No Nicknames14
We're sure that there are sweet names that Kate and Will call their children behind closed doors, but in public, nicknames are a no-no. As Business Insider reports, they must call each other by their full names when they're not in private, which is why Will and Kate always refer to each other as William and Catherine when they're out and about -- and the same goes for their children, too.
They Can't Play Monopoly15
This is a rule for the entire royal family as a whole, although it may be a bit more painful for the kids, especially if they're super into board games. Reportedly, as a family, the royals have all agreed not to play Monopoly, because it can get too vicious. Anyone who's ever played Monopoly knows it's not just the royals who get too competitive with this game! This rule could help avoid a lot of arguments.
George & William Will Have To Fly Separately16
This rule is tied to not letting heirs to the throne travel together, and only some exceptions can be made. For now, Will and George can fly together, since George is still so young, and Queen Elizabeth had to give them permission for that to happen. But when George gets a little older, they will have to start traveling separately, just in case a tragedy should strike... but hopefully, it never will.