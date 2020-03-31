20 Times Kate Middleton Proved to Be a Modern Parent

Image: Splash News



Splash News Every mom has her own approach to parenting, and even though Kate Middleton is a member of the royal family, she has a pretty modern approach to being a mom. A lot of the things she does, we would have never seen the Queen doing with her own children. But it's a different time now, and Kate has learned from some of the best how to raise her own kids. On a recent podcast appearance about motherhood, Kate raved about her grandmother's style of parenting. "I had an amazing Granny who devoted a lot of time to us—playing with us, doing arts and crafts, and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us -- and I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now."

Her grandmother isn't the only person who helped influence Kate's way of parenting. She also spoke fondly of her father and mother on the podcast. "I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun and I'm very lucky I come from a very strong family. My parents were hugely dedicated. I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us," she said.

But there also seems to be a bit of Princess Diana's influence on Kate's parenting. No doubt Prince William told Kate about his own childhood and how his mother was able to give him and Prince Harry a semblance of normalcy even as they grew up royal. There are things Kate does now with her kids that Diana used to do with her sons, like take them on royal tours, give them lots of affection, encourage them to be silly, and more.

Kate's taken everything she learned from the women in her life, and used to it inform her own style of parenting. Here are all the times she was a royal mom with a modern twist.