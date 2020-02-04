Matt Roloff Explains Why He's Not Moving Into Amy's Old House on the Farm

Recently, Matt appeared on the 'First Class Fatherhood' podcast to talk about himself and the show.

Since the premiere of the new season of Little People, Big World is right around the corner (next week, in fact), it makes sense that he's making the rounds to publicize the show. And as fans, we get to hear all kinds of new intel about what's been happening behind the scenes with this famous family recently.

As far as the fate of Roloff Farm? It's definitely not going anywhere, because Matt has big plans.