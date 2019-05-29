Royal Family Member To Become 'Key Player' Amid Reports Harry & Meghan Are 'Sidelined'

Princess Eugenie
With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially out of the picture and back in Canada, it seems like we might know who's going to step up and fill their shoes. Reportedly, Princess Eugenie will now be a "key player" in the royal family, and at the same time, Meghan and Harry are being sidelined -- even though some extra help could be needed in the midst of the worldwide health crisis.

  • There's currently a need to have another Counsellor of State in the royal family. 

    Princess Eugenie
    As Express pointed out, there are usually five Counsellors of State to fill in for Queen Elizabeth, who is obviously self-isolating at Windsor Castle at this time. Two others are Prince Phillip and Prince Charles -- and being that Phillip is 98, he's being quarantined, and Charles has recently tested positive for coronavirus -- so more help is needed.

    That means adding a new counsellor might be necessary, and Eugenie seems fit for the job.

  • Earlier this week, Eugenie turned 30, and she may be up for the gig. 

    She's not considered a working member of the royal family, though she does sometimes show up at the bigger events, such as Trooping the Colour, every year. Princess Eugenie has her own career and a more private life than what's afforded to someone like Kate Middleton. But in what is obviously an unusual and very difficult situation, she might be the perfect choice to step in and help get things accomplished.

  • Meanwhile, other reports claim that Harry and Meghan are being "sidelined."

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    As royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express, we can probably expect to see more posts on social media from Meghan and Harry about the outbreak, but there's a good chance they won't be called into duty.

    "The Sussexes will undoubtedly contribute on Instagram but during this crisis ... as they have chosen to be abroad, they are likely to be sidelined," Fitzwilliams said.

  • Now, the bulk of this crisis lies in the hands of Will, Kate, and their family.

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Fitzwilliams said: 

    "The senior members of the ‘inner core’ of the Royal Family are the Queen and Prince Philip who are in their nineties and The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall who are in their seventies and are socially distancing though, as on Mother’s Day, they can connect with the public on social media. The Queen has sent a timely message to the nation about the crisis.

    George and his siblings are still extremely young, but, as we saw from George’s handmade floral creation on his delightful Mother’s Day card, they can make lively contributions."

    That's a tall order, but we know that the Cambridges are up for the challenge.

  • We're interested to see how this all plays out.

    We don't doubt Harry would help if asked, but for now, the main concern on his mind is probably keeping Meghan and Archie safe. Will and Kate are already getting in there and making things happen, like their visit to first responders a few days ago. 

    As for Eugenie? We'll have to see what her involvement ends up being, if any. But this could end up being what changes the way the royal family operates for a long time to come.

