Royal Family Member To Become 'Key Player' Amid Reports Harry & Meghan Are 'Sidelined'

There's currently a need to have another Counsellor of State in the royal family.

As Express pointed out, there are usually five Counsellors of State to fill in for Queen Elizabeth, who is obviously self-isolating at Windsor Castle at this time. Two others are Prince Phillip and Prince Charles -- and being that Phillip is 98, he's being quarantined, and Charles has recently tested positive for coronavirus -- so more help is needed.

That means adding a new counsellor might be necessary, and Eugenie seems fit for the job.