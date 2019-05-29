Royal Family Member To Become 'Key Player' Amid Reports Harry & Meghan Are 'Sidelined'

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dior Couture
With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially out of the picture and back in Canada, it seems like we might know who's going to step up and fill their shoes. Reportedly, Princess Eugenie will now be a "key player" in the royal family, and at the same time, Meghan and Harry are being sidelined -- even though some extra help could be needed in the midst of the worldwide health crisis.
There's currently a need to have another Counsellor of State in the royal family.
Earlier this week, Eugenie turned 30, and she may be up for the gig.
She's not considered a working member of the royal family, though she does sometimes show up at the bigger events, such as Trooping the Colour, every year. Princess Eugenie has her own career and a more private life than what's afforded to someone like Kate Middleton. But in what is obviously an unusual and very difficult situation, she might be the perfect choice to step in and help get things accomplished.
Meanwhile, other reports claim that Harry and Meghan are being "sidelined."
Now, the bulk of this crisis lies in the hands of Will, Kate, and their family.
We're interested to see how this all plays out.
We don't doubt Harry would help if asked, but for now, the main concern on his mind is probably keeping Meghan and Archie safe. Will and Kate are already getting in there and making things happen, like their visit to first responders a few days ago.
As for Eugenie? We'll have to see what her involvement ends up being, if any. But this could end up being what changes the way the royal family operates for a long time to come.
