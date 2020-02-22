Prince William Caught Joking About Coronavirus Before Prince Charles' Diagnosis

Splash News
That awkward moment you're caught joking about coronavirus before your dad is diagnosed with it. Although this, thankfully, isn't the case for many people, it is the case for the Duke of Cambridge right now. Not long before Prince Charles' coronavirus diagnosis, Prince William was caught making a joke -- actually a few jokes -- about the current pandemic. And unfortunately, William's coronavirus joke is all on video.
-
When William and Kate visited Ireland recently, cameras caught William making a few cracks about COVID-19.
While speaking with emergency workers in Dublin, the Duke of Cambridge was overheard saying: "I bet everyone’s like, 'I've got coronavirus, I'm dying,' and you're like, 'No, you've just got a cough.'"
He then added: "It does seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment. Is it being a little hyped up, do you think, by the media?"
Need we even say it? This wasn't a good look.
-
Then, making matters worse, he was then seen joking about how he was "spreading" the virus.
"By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus. Sorry!" William said while speaking to a first responder.
Yikes!
Although the comments were made not that long ago, it is important to remember the duke and duchess were in Ireland at the beginning of March -- before things reached the level they are now.
-
-
William likely feels bad about what he said.
Even though he hasn't issued a formal apology (that would be extremely awkward), William is doing his part right now to keep the people of the UK safe and calm -- and he and Kate are even putting themselves out on the front lines, so to speak.
On Instagram, William recently revealed that he and Kate visited the National Health Services, or NHS, this week. In the post, the Duke of Cambridge wrote:
"Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most.
The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus.
But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good.
Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they -- like the rest of us -- are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones.
They need our support as much as we need theirs.
All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable.
That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus."
-
From the sound of things, Prince Charles is recovering well from the virus, but William still must feel a little awkward.
Here's what Prince Charles' office noted in official statement:
"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.
It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."
According to reports, Charles last saw his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on March 12, and thus far, there haven't been any details about when he spent time with either of his sons, Prince William or Prince Harry.
-
-
If William could go back in time and take the jokes back, we're fairly sure he would.
When all of this started, none of us knew how pervasive or serious things would get, so everyone should give the duke a pass on this. Plus, like the rest of us, he's cooped up at home with three little kids, trying to simultaneously work, homeschool, and generally stay safe and sane.
If you ask us, that's enough for right now.
