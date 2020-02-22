Prince William Caught Joking About Coronavirus Before Prince Charles' Diagnosis

Prince William was heard speaking about coronavirus to emergency workers during a visit to Dublin's Guinness Brewery with wife Kate. "I bet everyone's like, 'I've got coronavirus, I'm dying,' and you're like, 'no, you've just got a cough'," he said. pic.twitter.com/bLN7ztXEIw

While speaking with emergency workers in Dublin, the Duke of Cambridge was overheard saying: "I bet everyone’s like, 'I've got coronavirus, I'm dying,' and you're like, 'No, you've just got a cough.'"

He then added: "It does seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment. Is it being a little hyped up, do you think, by the media?"

Need we even say it? This wasn't a good look.