Jinger Duggar Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Cryptic Post

Jinger and Felicity sat at the piano together to play "He's Got the Whole World In His Hands" as part of a musical challenge started by the organization Swan4Kids. It was a pretty precious video, especially because Jinger's daughter was dancing along and gave her a huge round of applause at the end.

We're impressed by Jinger's talent (those years of piano lessons as a kid really paid off!) but what really caught people's eye were the hashtags.