New Report Reveals Kate Middleton Might Have a Favorite Child

If Kate Middleton were to be asked, point blank, if she has a favorite child, like any parent, she'd probably say "no." However, certain royal experts seem to think the Duchess of Cambridge would be lying if she made such a claim. Just as it's been speculated in the past that Prince William favors Prince George, a new report ponders the possibility of Princess Charlotte being Kate Middleton's favorite child.
Louis, you may want to stop reading right about now.
-
After the duchess shared this adorable snap for Mother's Day, royalphiles began wondering if Kate plays favorites when it comes to her kids.
Here's what UK news outlet The Express wrote:
"A beaming Princess Charlotte is being given a ride on Kate’s back in the foreground of the photo, while Prince George and Prince William are just visible on the other side of them.
The photo highlights Kate’s exceptional bond with her daughter Charlotte and gives her prominence above Prince George who is partly obscured by his little sister in the snap.
The decision to share a photo which so clearly shows Kate’s close relationship with her daughter has prompted speculation that Charlotte is her favourite."
OK, OK, we see how someone could jump to this conclusion. But also, isn't Princess Charlotte lighter than Prince George, hence making her easier to carry? And since it was Mother's Day, the photo had to feature Kate, right?
-
And, unfortunately, it wasn't just the Mother's Day photo that got people wondering if Kate was more partial to Charlotte than George and Louis.
Back in February, when the duchess appeared on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate revealed that she tries to find little moments of joy and grounding in each day with her kids -- and the example she gave (and then subsequently posted about on Instagram) was the time she caught Charlotte smelling flowers.
"I've got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me it’s moments like that mean so much to me as a parent," Kate said. "I try every day to put moments like that in, even if they’re small or even if I don’t have time."
What does it all mean?!
-
-
While Kate and Charlotte obviously share a close bond, it's a bit of a stretch to say the princess is Kate's favorite.
-
Actually, these days it seems like Kate spends the majority of her time with her youngest, Prince Louis.
-
-
Again, while the duchess and Charlotte may be thick as thieves, that's not to say Kate -- or William -- have a favorite child.
From where we're sitting all of the Cambridge kiddos look equally doted on by their parents, and overall, happy as can be.
Keep doing whatever you're doing, Will and Kate, because it sure seems like it's working. And if you're in the market for a fourth child, we'd like to say, we don't take up much space and we'll sleep through the night on day one.
Just sayin'.
