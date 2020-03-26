Kate Middleton & Prince William Officially Move Their Family Amid Outbreak

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Everyone's trying to figure out how to keep their family safe during the current global health crisis, and that includes Kate Middleton and Prince William. After speculation that they might relocate, Will and Kate have officially moved into another residence to limit the exposure to the thing that shall not be named they might have gotten while staying at Kensington Palace.
It's a tough choice, but one that makes a lot of sense.
Will and Kate have now made the move over to their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.
The Queen has already made the move away from the general public.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus.
Given the circumstances, it's not surprising that Will and Kate decided to take action.
Here's hoping things go smoothly for the royals.
