Kate Middleton & Prince William Officially Move Their Family Amid Outbreak

Everyone's trying to figure out how to keep their family safe during the current global health crisis, and that includes Kate Middleton and Prince William. After speculation that they might relocate, Will and Kate have officially moved into another residence to limit the exposure to the thing that shall not be named they might have gotten while staying at Kensington Palace.

It's a tough choice, but one that makes a lot of sense.

  • Will and Kate have now made the move over to their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. 

    According to a report from The Daily Mail, not only is it safer than being in the epicenter of the virus in London, but it also offers up plenty of room for Charlotte, George, and Louis to run around outside -- a must with all three of them at home every day now that Charlotte and George's school has closed

    It's not easy to pack up three kids and make a temporary move, but it seems like it was the best choice for them right now. 

  • The Queen has already made the move away from the general public.

    Pretty early on in the game for the UK, Queen Elizabeth moved over to Windsor Castle, where it's thought to be safer for her than it is at Buckingham Palace, and as a source told the outlet, she's being monitored by medical professionals and has a limited staff working with her.

    "The Queen has a brilliant team supporting her," former royal doctor Anna Hemming said. "She won’t want to scare the people by disappearing, but she is doing what is best for herself, her family and the greater population."

  • Earlier this week, it was revealed that Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus.

    On Wednesday, Clarence House revealed that Charles had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was self-isolating with Camilla at their home in Scotland. The statement read:

    "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

    It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

  • Given the circumstances, it's not surprising that Will and Kate decided to take action. 

    Just by reading the news, it's easy to see that the situation surrounding our new normal is serious, but knowing that Charles had been struck with it himself had to have really hit home. And being that Kate and Will still have such young kids, it's hard to blame them for using their exit strategy to protect their family. And hopefully, hanging out at Anmer Hall really will help them avoid getting sick.

  • Here's hoping things go smoothly for the royals. 

    We're wishing Charles a speedy recovery -- and we hope that the rest of the family is able to stay well at the same time. It's definitely a scary time for people all over the world, but it's good to hear that Will and Kate are able to proactively take steps that will be positive for their family and their health. We just hope Charlotte, George, and Louis don't go too stir crazy without leaving the house! 

