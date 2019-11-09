Meghan Markle Was Plagued With Panic Attacks When Living in the UK

Splash News
It should go without saying that when Meghan Markle was a working senior member of the royal family, the British tabloids were absolutely relentless with her. From stories about her being a diva who couldn't keep staff members to criticisms on how much she touched her pregnant belly, the press dragged her through the mud on a daily basis. The constant scrutiny (and negative commentary that followed) was a big part -- if not the main part -- of her and Prince Harry's decision to step down from their royal duties. And now, a new report is showing just how bad things got for the Duchess of Sussex.
It's no wonder she quit.
Sources told recently told 'Us Weekly' that it got to the point where Meghan was scared to leave her house.
Even after Meghan and Harry moved from Kensington Palace to the more remote Frogmore Cottage, the duchess felt "trapped and claustrophobic," the insider said.
"She was nervous to step outside her own front door because of all the negative attention she attracted," the source noted, adding that it got so bad that Meghan eventually started suffering from panic attacks.
Geez! It's amazing that she was able to smile and be so gracious at all of her engagements.
Meghan hinted at how bad things were in the documentary 'Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.'
While speaking to journalist Tom Bradby, Meghan, in what could have possibly been the most candid moment in royal history, revealed that she was struggling navigating new motherhood while being under such intense scrutiny.
"Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging," she said. "And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it's a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed."
Still, though, the press didn't back off.
However! Things have been looking up for Meghan these days.
Since leaving London and settling, albeit temporarily, in Canada, Meghan Markle has "had the chance to reset," the insider told Us Weekly.
"Meghan's thrilled to have escaped the chaos of London," the royal source added. "She feels like a new person [and] has a real spring in her step again. It’s wonderful to see her in top form."
And despite Meghan being saddled with all of the blame, sources also revealed that it was Harry, in fact, who wanted to move to Canada.
"When it became clear Meghan was never going to get a fair shake, Harry snapped," one source previously told Us of the Sussexes' decision to step down from their royal roles. “He’s adamant that it was his call to move to Canada.”
Harry's, Meghan's -- sounds like whoever made the call to move to Canada, it was the right decision for sure.
Harry and Meghan's future plans still remain a mystery.
