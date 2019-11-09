Meghan Markle Was Plagued With Panic Attacks When Living in the UK



Splash News

It should go without saying that when Meghan Markle was a working senior member of the royal family, the British tabloids were absolutely relentless with her. From stories about her being a diva who couldn't keep staff members to criticisms on how much she touched her pregnant belly, the press dragged her through the mud on a daily basis. The constant scrutiny (and negative commentary that followed) was a big part -- if not the main part -- of her and Prince Harry's decision to step down from their royal duties. And now, a new report is showing just how bad things got for the Duchess of Sussex.

It's no wonder she quit.