16 Precious Ways Archie Already Takes After Prince Harry

Image: Toby Melville/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage



Toby Melville/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage The phrase "like father, like son" has been around forever, and it definitely applies when it comes to Prince Harry and his son, Archie. Over the past year (has it seriously been that long?!) we've gotten to see Harry and Meghan Markle become parents for the first time, and in the process, we've seen Archie grow up through the glimpses of him they've chosen to share and the details about his personality that have made their way into the press. From everything we've seen, and what we know about this little guy, it's pretty clear that he already takes after his father in so many ways, and we have a feeling they'll only become more alike as he gets older.

Of course, we're sure that there are traits he's picking up from his mom, too. From what we've heard, Archie is a pretty friendly baby, and we've seen how kind Meghan is to everyone she meets. We can tell the ways he takes after her in his looks, too, but so far, it seems he definitely favors Harry more. He may not have much hair, but we can already tell that it's red just like his dad's, and that their baby pictures are practically identical.

Archie hasn't even been on Earth for a full year yet, but there are already so many ways we can tell that Archie is taking after his father. Read on to see how incredibly alike this father and son duo really are. They may be spending less time in the spotlight (and a lot more time in Canada) these days, but we can't wait for more photos and updates so we can see how he continues to grow and who he takes after as he becomes a big kid.

He's lucky to have Harry and Meghan as his parents, and he and his dad will probably end up best buds in the future. Their relationship is already so sweet!