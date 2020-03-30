From Commoner to Royalty: Kate Middleton's Style Transformation

Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images



Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton's fashion sense always makes headlines, but recently, fans paid even closer attention when a fashion stylist said that the Duchess of Cambridge was tweaking her style to prepare for her ultimate role as queen consort. While he has a point (she has been looking more regal than ever), the truth is, Kate's style has been evolving for a long time. Ever since her romance with Prince William became news, we've watched her make tweaks to her fashion choices. Though some of that is undoubtedly because, well, everyone changes as they get older and enter different stages of their lives, Kate also had to think about her how she was portrayed in the media while she was dating William. Once she was engaged to him, Kate had to think about how to fit in to the rarefied world that is the royal family, and dress for the work that she would be doing as a duchess and future queen.

Kate Middleton has had the same stylist for many years, and has stuck to a classy and modest look since becoming a royal -- even while making changes here and there, and occasionally breaking out with an unexpected look.

At the core of her wardrobe are probably 70 coatdresses (those ultra-safe pieces cover everything and never slip or fly up) and make her look well-dressed for any occasion, but won't exactly set anyone's world on fire. There are also many custom pieces, like from Alexander McQueen, one of the edgiest haute couture design houses that tones down some for Kate's pieces, focusing instead on exquisite tailoring and a striking detail or two. Along the way, Kate has added drawerfuls of skinny black jeans that she wears to more casual events, great blazers, affordable pieces, and lately, more dressy pants that help round out and diversify her look.

Some people think that as Kate gets closer to becoming queen, she will only get more and more conservative. But we think that she's had enough time now to adjust to her life as a royal, find her footing fashion-wise and create her own style stamp, one that she sets the rules and boundaries for, and that she can evolve anytime she wants. As a valued member of the royal family who works hard and is beloved by the public, as the wife of a future king and the mother of another, and most importantly, as a grown woman who should be able to chart her own course, she's earned that.

Let's take a look at how her style has evolved since becoming the Duchess of Cambridge.