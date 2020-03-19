Our Favorite Stars Reading Children's Books Online Gives Parents a Much-Needed Break



StorylineOnline/YouTube

With everyone staying indoors and away from people (at least 6 feet, that is), thanks to the global health concern that shall remain nameless, we think it's safe to say that parents likely need a break ... and a strong cocktail. Between trying to figure out work with our new normal, many of us have been tasked with homeschooling our children -- who obviously did not get the memo that staying home does not mean acting like they're on a month-long (or more) vacation -- there is a resource for parents that, apparently, has been around for some time.

Celebrities have been reading children's books online for our kiddos to enjoy. And should any parent need a break from taking on the task, a number of stars have got us covered.