15 Times Prince William Broke Royal Protocol

Image: Chris Jackson/AFP via Getty Images



Chris Jackson/AFP via Getty Images As second in the line of succession to the British throne, Prince William, 37, has a vast array of personal and professional responsibilities. Being a member of the royal family, the son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, a big part of being in the family is following rules and presenting a perfect image to the public. William has not had many days out of the spotlight. As a youngster, Prince William was known to have an assuredness beyond his years. Also as the eldest child, William has always been looked at as the responsible big brother. And as an adult, never forgetting his royal status, the Duke of Cambridge is just as confident and humble. Destined to be King, he also has to be serious and follow protocol.

What we'll all notice, though, is when Prince William shines the most is when he's relaxed and enjoying traveling, sports, or just being with his family. Will is obviously great at making people feel special and wants to let them know that they are seen, no matter the circumstance, and we love him for that. As a member of the royal family, he has many rules to follow and protocol to adhere to, and we often see it in action.

But sometimes, rules are made to be bent a bit.

William handles every encounter with the public with patience and openness. And when he's with his family -- wife Kate, and kids George, Charlotte and Louis -- he's fully engaged. Royalty or not, William seems like just a great guy. So, enjoy 15 times Prince William broke all the royal rules while giving hugs, feeling the love and spreading joy.