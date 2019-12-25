It's Going To Cost Will & Kate a Lot of Money To Homeschool Their Children

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Living life during our new (global) normal has thrown a lot of us a little curveballs, and now, Kate Middleton and Prince William are trying to roll with the punches too -- especially when it comes to their kids' education. Reportedly, homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte is going to be expensive now that neither of them are going to school ... not that their education wasn't expensive already.
Last week, news broke that George and Charlotte's school was closing because of the outbreak.
Reportedly, it's going to cost Kate and Will upward of $104,000 for their royal kids to learn at home.
It's hard to say how Will and Kate will proceed, though.
We just hope the kids aren't already going stir crazy at home.
As adults, we're starting to get a little tired of getting cooped up ourselves, even though we know it's for a good cause. But kids can't quite grasp the whole "social distancing" thing, so we wouldn't be surprised if Kate and Will's little ones are struggling with it. And now, with school closed, all three of them are at home at the same time.
Good thing they've got that nanny.
We're sure everyone's hanging in there at Will and Kate's house.
These kids seem like they know how to keep themselves busy, and if those rumblings about Will and Kate relocating to Anmer Hall in Norfolk while the pandemic is still going around London are true, they've definitely got plenty to do in preparation for that. Moving an entire family from one location to another for an indeterminate amount of time is no joke.
Sending them luck and healthy thoughts.
