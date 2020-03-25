Queen Elizabeth Already Has Her Eyes Set on a Special Gift for Archie's First Birthday

Stefan Wermuth - WPA Pool /Getty Images
Stefan Wermuth - WPA Pool /Getty Images

There's still a little over a month until Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie, turns 1, but Queen Elizabeth is already planning on what she wants to do to celebrate his big day -- just like any great-grandmother would! Apparently, Elizabeth already has Archie's birthday gift picked out, but that doesn't surprise us at all. 

Of course she's excited!

  • Reportedly, Elizabeth has her heart set on buying him a rocking horse.

    Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle
    Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

    According to what a source close to the royal fam told Us Weekly, she's picked out a "beautiful rocking horse" she can't wait to give her newest grandson as he celebrates his first birthday, and we don't doubt it'll be a nice one! 

    That sounds exactly right to us. Not only is it a classic gift for a toddler, but it's one that Archie can hold onto through the years -- and maybe even pass on to his own kids. 

  • Archie's reportedly well-stocked in the toy department, too. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie
    Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    The source went on to share that this adorable little guy doesn't want for anything (not that we'd imagine he'd ever would!) and that he has enough stuff at home to "keep him occupied for hours." 

    "Archie has tons of animal books and fluffy toys at home," the insider shared.

    With all the love surrounding him and his parents, we're not surprised at all to hear this. He's obviously one lucky little boy! 

  • Archie won't be the first child in the royal family to receive a rocking horse as a gift. 

    Prince William, Barack Obama, Kate Middleton, Prince George
    Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images

    Nope, that honor belongs to Prince George. Going all the way back to 2016, Barack and Michelle Obama gave him a beautiful, ornate rocking horse of his own as a gift when they visited the royal family in London, and we're sure it's already become a keepsake that Will and Kate will keep forever -- the same way Archie will likely feel about his precious first birthday gift from his great-grandmother.

  • Hopefully, Elizabeth will be able to catch up with Archie soon. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    Of course, everyone has other things on their mind in the wake of the pandemic that's going on, but there have been reports that Elizabeth plans to see Meghan, Harry, and Archie this summer. Earlier this month, royal expert Bryony Gordon said that they'll be visiting her at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with their baby in tow.

    Fingers crossed that the current health crisis won't stop their plans from happening! We know they could probably use some quality time.

  • Archie's pretty lucky to have such a cool great-grandmother.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Archie
    Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

    He's way too young to understand it now, and of course, his family's involvement with the royals has changed quite a bit over the past few months. But nothing can change the fact that Archie and Queen Elizabeth are related, and from what we've seen, she cares about the little ones in their family a great deal. 

    We can't wait to see how Meghan and Harry choose to celebrate Archie's birthday. Whatever they do, we know he'll love it. Smash cake photos, anyone?

