Latest Duggar Move Has Fans Questioning the Fate of 'Counting On'

Lately, we've been seeing more and more YouTube videos pop up from the Duggars.

Case in point: Jessa Duggar's YouTube channel, where it almost seems like she's becoming a vlogger. Hair tutorials, videos about things she does with her children, a video where she shared her birth stories about when she welcomed Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy into the world. It seems like, if nothing else, she's trying to find another source of income that has nothing to do with reality TV.

We love seeing the videos, but we definitely wonder if this means the TLC stream is running dry.