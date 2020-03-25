Kate Middleton Reportedly Feels Like She 'Lost a Brother' in Prince Harry

A lot has been changing in the royal family since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their positions as senior royals, and it's obvious it's affecting the family's personal relationships, too. According to a new report, Kate Middleton feels like she "lost a brother" now that Harry's out of the picture, and it's heartbreaking to hear how this might be impacting her. 

Poor Kate! 

  • A royal insider says that Kate tried to talk to Meghan and Harry about her feelings over their move to Canada. 

    Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Allegedly, when they returned to the UK wrap up their final royal obligations earlier this month, Kate wanted to take the opportunity to make herself heard, which led to her being "incredibly emotional." 

    "Apparently, she fought back tears as she told them how their lack of communication and contact both before and after they moved to Canada had been devastating for them and how they felt completely shut out of their lives," the insider told Women's Day New Zealand. "Kate told Harry how she felt like she’d lost a brother too."

  • However, Harry told Kate that he had no choice but to leave the family. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    Even after Kate reportedly told him that Prince William wasn't doing well -- and that George and Charlotte were worried about when they'd see their uncle again -- Harry insisted he was making the best choice for himself by leaving. Given the way we've seen the public and the media treat him and Meghan Markle, we can't fault him for that. 

    It's clear that a major change had to happen, but it's heartbreaking that it seems to have caused such a rift in the family.

  • William is also reportedly very hurt by everything that has transpired. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    "William is deeply hurt by the suggestion he didn't support his brother," the source added. "After all those years when he was by his side through ups and downs -- he told them Harry is no longer the person he used to be." 

    Ouch. 

    If this is all true, it sounds like this family is seriously fractured. Hopefully, after some time has passed, they'll be able to repair things, but at this point it's not looking good.

  • This isn't the first time we've heard rumors Kate hasn't handled Megxit well. 

    Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    In fact, earlier this month, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told Vanity Fair she believed that Kate wasn't dealing well with Meghan and Harry's big move.

    "To be honest, I think Kate has taken it all badly," a source told Nicholl. "She, Harry and [her husband Prince] William were once such a happy trio. She thinks what has happened is all very sad."

    This is all so heartbreaking to hear. 

  • We're seriously starting to miss the good old days. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Prince William
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    Don't get us wrong -- we totally understand why leaving the UK was a necessary move for Meghan and Harry, and we support them in that! But we also miss seeing Will, Kate, and Harry's friendship. For a long time, they were a trio, and they seemed to really love spending time together ... not like they had much of a choice.

    Our fingers are crossed that this will get better someday. 

    We're rooting for these three!

