Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Given the amount of traveling and the high number of engagements members of the royal family attend on a weekly basis, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to hear that Prince Charles has coronavirus. On Wednesday, the palace made the announcement, along with an update about the heir to the throne is currently faring.
The office of the Prince of Wales, Clarence House, released a statement about the situation.
Here's what it said:
"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.
It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."
According to the BBC, the prince's last public engagement was on March 12.
Prince Charles attended a Mansion House dinner hosted by William Russell, Lord Mayor of the City of London, and George Brandis, the High Commissioner for Australia. The event was in support of the recent Australian bushfires.
Since then, Charles has been working from home, but has still be in contact with a number of people -- including his household staff at Birkhall, his Balmoral estate. Each person has been made aware and all are currently self-isolating, as well.
Understandably, many people are wondering when Charles last had contact with his mother, Queen Elizabeth.
Evidently, the last time the two were together was March 12, as well. This morning, Buckingham Palace released a brief statement, saying that the queen, who's 93, is in good health right now, and she, like all members of the royal family, is following all medical advice and protocol.
The queen is currently staying at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip, and their staff has been reduced to just eight members -- which is a far cry from their usual 100.
While details were fairly scant from the royal family, it has been reported that Charles has been in virtual contact with his mother and both of his sons since being diagnosed.
Currently, Prince Harry is in Canada with Meghan Markle and Archie, and Prince William, along with Kate Middleton and his children, are staying at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.
Also, despite Prince Charles technically being a "vulnerable" person who's caught coronavirus (he's 71), sources have said that he and Camilla are "in good spirits," and that the prince was "up and about and not bedridden."
Thankfully, Charles sounds like he has a mild case and doesn't need to be hospitalized.
Of course, it still has to be scary for everyone in the royal family -- and the people of Britain at large, who have been hit hard by this pandemic. Here's to hoping the Prince of Wales has a speedy recovery and that very few people have been or will be infected as a result of his diagnosis.
