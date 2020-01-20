Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

According to the BBC, the prince's last public engagement was on March 12.

Prince Charles attended a Mansion House dinner hosted by William Russell, Lord Mayor of the City of London, and George Brandis, the High Commissioner for Australia. The event was in support of the recent Australian bushfires.

Since then, Charles has been working from home, but has still be in contact with a number of people -- including his household staff at Birkhall, his Balmoral estate. Each person has been made aware and all are currently self-isolating, as well.