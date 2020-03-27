16 Ways the Outbreak Has Impacted the Royal Family

PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
As the global health crisis continues to spread across the world, practically everyone is impacted -- including members of Britain's royal family and other royal families in Europe. In response, a lot of changes have had to be made at Buckingham Palace, and that's just the beginning. Trips and royal engagements have been canceled and postponed to protect the family from exposure -- especially where 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth is concerned. Some of the family has started relocating to different parts of Britain to limit the number of people they come into contact with, and all of them are experiencing at least some changes to their daily lives.
So far, Kate Middleton and Prince William have done their best to keep people updated at this time (they even met with first responders who are working at the center of all of this), and even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are hanging out on the other side of the pond -- keeping themselves isolated from the rest of the family -- they're still sharing messages with their Instagram followers on a regular basis, too.
It's a scary time for sure, and so much is unpredictable. Lives are being totally upended, and things are looking a lot different from the royal family than they probably imagined they would this spring. Here are all the ways the royal family has been impacted by the virus so far, although we're sure more changes are still to come.
We're still in thick of all of it now, but hopefully, we'll be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel very soon.
The First Royal Case1
In mid-March, the first royal tested positive for coronavirus: 59-year-old Austrian Archduke Karl von Habsburg. Fortunately, according to what von Habsburg told Hello! Magazine, it sounded like he had a fairly manageable case. He even described it as "annoying," rather than using any scarier adjective.
"I thought it was the usual flu," von Habsburg said. "When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested."
Prince Charles Tests Positive2
As for the first member of the British royal family to test positive? That ended up being Prince Charles, who revealed that he has COVID-19 on March 25. A statement from Clarence House confirmed his diagnosis and that he's been experiencing mild symptoms, and that he "otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual" as he stayed in Scotland in isolation.
Prince William Shares a Heartfelt Message3
After the pandemic's spread in the UK became serious, William took to Instagram to share a video message about the virus with followers, as well as a bit about the National Emergencies Trust, which he'd earlier established to help in situations like this one.
In the video, William said:
"Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature. The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way -- which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important.
The National Emergencies Trust has launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities support individuals suffering hardship as a result of the coronavirus outbreak."
Prince George & Princess Charlotte's School Closed4
Many kids all around the world are home -- with some participating in virtual learning -- after schools closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The same thing happened in the UK, including the royal kids' school, Thomas's Battersea, which is now closed.
"Due to the increasing numbers of children and staff being absent from school due to the Coronavirus situation, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March," read statement from the school. "From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system. This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school."
Will & Kate Want To Offer Stability5
According to Vanity Fair, Will and Kate are more determined than ever to be a source of stability the people of the UK can look to during this difficult time, and although changes have to be made to the way they work, it sounds like they're still fulfilling every royal obligation they can.
"At a time like this, the royal family is very important in providing stability and support to a worried nation," an insider told the outlet. "The Cambridges are not in the vulnerable sector and they want to help. Their aides are going through the latest government advice but it’s fair to say the focus of their work will shift. Supporting the community and vulnerable people in society is more important right now."
Queen Elizabeth Has Moved Out of Buckingham Palace6
Given that Elizabeth is about to turn 94 years old, it's not surprising that she'd want to take every precaution to mitigate her risks when it comes to the virus -- and so far, it seems like she's doing just that. In fact, the Queen moved to Windsor Castle to minimize her possible exposure, and it seems she won't be interacting personally with the public until the situation around the pandemic has calmed down considerably.
Prince Harry Could Return to the UK7
Of course, nothing's been officially announced, but some seem to think that Prince Harry could be asked to return to royal life to pitch in as the virus spreads and his more vulnerable family members are out of commission for the time being. "I am sure he would come back and be delighted to help out, too, and do anything to protect his father and grandmother," royal expert Nigel Cawthorne told The Daily Mail.
Archie Was Left Behind8
It was hard not to notice that Archie wasn't with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when they made their return to the UK to finish up their royal obligations earlier in March. But as it turns out, there was reportedly another reason for that. As royal reporter Bryony Gordon told the Telegraph, "The decision to leave Archie behind in Canada came not out of petty spite, as reported in some areas, but out of concern for his health during the threat of a global pandemic."
Makes sense to us!
Princess Beatrice May Have to Cancel Her Wedding9
This one's a bummer for sure. Although Princess Beatrice was planning on marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May, it looks like the spread of the virus may cause her to change her plans. In an official statement to People, they confirmed that their Buckingham Palace reception on May 29 is definitely not happening, and they're thinking about the possibility of having a small, private ceremony instead.
"Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances," their spokesperson said. "In line with government advice for the U.K. and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May."
Prince Harry Is Feeling Isolated10
It's only natural to worry about family in the face of a pandemic like this, and now that Harry's hunkered down on this side of the world with Meghan and Archie for the time being, he's starting to get concerned about his family back in the UK. A source told The Daily Mail that Harry is feeling "a bit helpless and isolated out in the middle of nowhere" and keeps checking in on the queen.
It's a scary time for everyone!
Meghan & Harry Share a Post on Mental Health11
Although some fans didn't appreciate the sentiment coming from two relatively well-protected royals, Meghan and Harry attempted to share a message on mental health in the face of a pandemic on Instagram.
"With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in," said their post. "Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared ... and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things."
Meghan & Harry's Original Statement About the Virus12
Meghan and Harry also issued a statement to their Instagram followers, trying to offer up a bit of comfort to their fans in such a difficult and unpredictable time.
They wrote:
"There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit."
The Queen Issued a Statement, Too13
After Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip made their way to Windsor Castle, where they're staying for the duration, she released a statement thanking people for their support and asking everyone to pitch in to help the more vulnerable during this time.
"We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners, and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals -- today and in the coming days, weeks, and months," the statement said.
Visiting First Responders14
Earlier this week, Will and Kate paid a visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control rooms to meet with first responders to discuss the way the virus is being handled, and to thank them for their service.
In an Instagram post about their visit, they wrote:
"It’s at times like this when we realize just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society -- people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good. Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they -- like the rest of us -- are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones."
Will & Kate Moved Their Family15
There's been speculation that, as the virus rapidly spreads across the UK, Will and Kate may leave London, being that it's quickly become a hot spot because of its large population. And as it turns out, that is definitely the case. Outlets are reporting Prince William and Kate moved their family -- children Charlotte, George, and Louis -- to Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This is the place where they spend holidays and school breaks as a family, so it makes sense they would head there to protect their little ones from exposure.
We can't blame them for trying to keep their kids safe, no matter what they have to do.
The Invictus Games Have Been Postponed16
The Invictus Games have always been so important to Prince Harry, but given that they're coming up in May, he decided to postpone them until 2021, as he announced in a YouTube video.
“This was an incredibly difficult decision for all of us to have to make, and I’m so grateful for everybody that’s worked so hard over the last couple of weeks to try and find any alternative to try and carry out these games in a different way, in a safe way,” Harry said. “But this decision was the most sensible -- and the safest -- option for all of you, for your families and everybody else involved in these games.”