16 Ways the Outbreak Has Impacted the Royal Family

PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images As the global health crisis continues to spread across the world, practically everyone is impacted -- including members of Britain's royal family and other royal families in Europe. In response, a lot of changes have had to be made at Buckingham Palace, and that's just the beginning. Trips and royal engagements have been canceled and postponed to protect the family from exposure -- especially where 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth is concerned. Some of the family has started relocating to different parts of Britain to limit the number of people they come into contact with, and all of them are experiencing at least some changes to their daily lives.

So far, Kate Middleton and Prince William have done their best to keep people updated at this time (they even met with first responders who are working at the center of all of this), and even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are hanging out on the other side of the pond -- keeping themselves isolated from the rest of the family -- they're still sharing messages with their Instagram followers on a regular basis, too.

It's a scary time for sure, and so much is unpredictable. Lives are being totally upended, and things are looking a lot different from the royal family than they probably imagined they would this spring. Here are all the ways the royal family has been impacted by the virus so far, although we're sure more changes are still to come.

We're still in thick of all of it now, but hopefully, we'll be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel very soon.