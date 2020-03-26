10 Affordable Ways to Steal Kate Middleton's Headband Looks

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images In the UK, formal events often require women to wear elaborate hats and fascinators to adhere to the fancy dress code. Over the years, Kate Middleton has worn many hats, but in the past couple of years she's shaken things up on the head accessory front. Now people can catch Kate wearing headbands to casual or formal events alike. Most recently, she wore a simple black padded headband during an outing in Dublin, Ireland, sparking a desire for many to replicate Kate's style. Unfortunately, many of the princess' headpieces are truly out of almost everyone's budgets. (Most cost over $1000!) However, there are so many affordable dupes online to help fans get Kate's headband looks for less.

Kate's sense of style has remained pretty much the same since she got married to Prince William. She is almost always in pumps, a coat dress, and a matching hat. Every once in a while she's changed things up by wearing, like, pants or sneakers, but for the most part she's pretty predictable. That's why these headbands have been such a fun departure from her usual fussy fascinators. She usually opts for a padded headband these days, which are a certifiable trend item. They're not the kind of accessory that will stay in fashion forever, but Kate's giving them a try while they're here.

However, because these types of headbands probably will go out of style sooner rather than later, it's important to not have to spend too much on them. Imagine dropping the $1000 that one of Kate's costs and then the trend is over before we really even get to wear the item? All of the dupes we found for her headpieces range in price from around $6 to $25.

No need to break the bank just to look like Kate.

Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

