Mady Gosselin Gives Update About Being 'Stuck' at Home With Her Family

It's not often that we hear from Mady Gosselin, but now that she's home from college and avoiding the virus that shall not be named, she's ready to give us an update. In a new video she shared on TikTok, Mady was goofing off with her siblings, and it seems like they're at least making the best of a tough situation.
And we couldn't help but notice this isn't the only update she's been sharing...
In the video, Mady and her siblings are dancing to a song fans of Nintendo's Wii will be familiar with.
"Stuck in the house, what are we suppose to do," Mady Gosselin's caption said.
Okay, this is pretty cute. We love that they're having fun together and making videos like this, even though we're sure that Mady and Cara would rather be finishing out their semester at school with their friends. It's a rough time right now, but it's good to see them having a good time -- especially since we don't often get updates on the kids.
Mady's other social distancing related uploads involve her mom, too.
Yep, that's Kate Gosselin in this video, who's been mostly MIA from social media for awhile, especially since news broke that she'd been fired by TLC. But here she is, getting some time in with her daughters.
As the song "Where You Lead I Will Follow" by Carole King plays in the video, Mady and Kate make faces at the camera.
"When you're home for 6 months because of the coronavirus and you and your mom are going to fight," Mady captioned the video.
Mady has been staying relatively private about her personal life, minus a few recent updates.
Back in February, she shared this pic from a game with one of her friends, probably one of her last at college ... at least until next semester when hopefully things in the world will be looking more normal.
She also shared an update on her "challenging" year at the beginning of 2020, writing, "2019: you were a bittersweet, stressful, challenging, crazy year. but you were also refreshing, wonderful, unpredictable & full of achievements i’m so proud of. it’s all about balance, i guess :) happy new year!! here’s to 2020 being cooler & crazier."
Given the drama in her fam, we're glad to see her experiencing happier times.
As if growing up on reality TV wasn't enough to handle, we can't imagine piling her family's drama constantly being in the spotlight on top of it. But now that things have seemed to calm down in that department (at least, for now), we're glad she's able to just hang out and be a kid.
It's definitely a bummer that her semester had to be cut short, but at least she's making the most of it!
We're looking forward to more updates from Mady.
These TikTok videos are pure gold -- and just what we need to lighten the mood at a time like this -- so we definitely hope that she keeps them coming! We really miss keeping up with her fam on TLC, but it's good to see them together and thriving, even without reality cameras surrounding them.
Here's hoping they all stay healthy and safe during this time!
