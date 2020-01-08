Prince Harry Reportedly Hung Out With His Ex After Meghan Markle Left the UK

Splash News
No royal abdication would be complete without an epic send-off, and according to a recent report, that's exactly what Prince Harry got before leaving the U.K. recently. After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their final appearance with the royal family at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, Meghan soon headed back to Canada to be with Archie.
Harry, however, did not.
-
Hanging back for a bit in order to tie up loose ends with his family, Harry wound up having some time in London without Meghan.
And evidently, it was then that Harry's friends threw him a sendoff party, so to speak.
Realizing it would be impossible to bid adieu to each of his longtime friends individually, some of Harry's buddies organized a farewell party for the duke.
"Harry was beaming when he walked into the room and everyone was there waiting for him,"a source told The Sun.
-
And one of the guests at the party? Harry's ex, Chelsy Davy.
-
-
Sources claim that the get-together made the duke remember his friends fondly.
"Spending time with people he cares about dearly reminded Harry of the good old days, when he didn’t have a care in the world," the source who spoke to New Idea added. "He’s gotten in trouble with Meghan before for drinking too much and staying out late."
Again: O RLY?! What is this all supposed to mean?!
-
While Meghan may not have been a fan of Harry partying too much (who would?), it's really hard to believe she had any type of problem with a send-off party.
Even one that included Harry's ex. Not only was Chelsy at the wedding of Harry and Meghan, the insider also went on to say: "Nothing happened between Harry and Chelsy and deep down Meghan trusts him."
Yes, we certainly would hope so. Though, we have to say, it is slightly weird that Harry's send-off took place after Meghan headed back to Canada.
-
-
It certainly isn't uncommon for people to change when they get in a relationship, but for some reason, Meghan has been criticized for Harry's "evolution."
If you ask us, drinking and smoking less, partying more responsibly, and sticking to healthy food choices sounds like a good thing, not a bad thing. If anything Meghan should be praised, not condemned.
That said, it's nice to hear Harry got to spend some time with friends before this next chapter of his life begins -- one that very well may have started with a hangover.
