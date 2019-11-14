Jessa Duggar Shares New Photo of Her Adorable Family of 5

"No other people I’d rather be stuck at home with than these 4 right here," Jessa Duggar wrote in her caption.



Looks like they really know how to make the most of this unexpected extra quality time together! Hanging out on the swings, getting some fresh air -- looks like a pretty good idea to us, and of course, we can't get enough of that sweet smile on Ivy's face. She seems like she's the happiest baby!