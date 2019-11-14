Jessa Duggar Shares New Photo of Her Adorable Family of 5

We always love an update on the littlest members of the Duggar family, and this time, Jessa Duggar is sharing a sweet new photo of her three kiddos. On Monday, Jessa shared a new photo of her family of five hanging out together at home while they're self-isolating, and we can't get over how cute Spurgeon, Ivy, and Henry are -- and how happy they look to be hanging out with their mom and dad.
-
In the pic, Jessa, Ben, and their kids are playing in the yard.
"No other people I’d rather be stuck at home with than these 4 right here," Jessa Duggar wrote in her caption.
Looks like they really know how to make the most of this unexpected extra quality time together! Hanging out on the swings, getting some fresh air -- looks like a pretty good idea to us, and of course, we can't get enough of that sweet smile on Ivy's face. She seems like she's the happiest baby!
-
Fans are loving this pic of Jessa and her fam.
They are definitely a beautiful family, and given that Jessa and Ben are both very attractive people, it's no surprise that all three of their children are gorgeous, too. After all, some people pay a lot of money to have hair and eyelashes like these kids have!
And once again, they're all dressed in pretty adorable outfits, too... even though Jessa's sporting the socks and Birkenstocks look here.
-
-
Jessa also let fans know they're staying home -- and that includes staying away from her family.
Knowing how close all the Duggars are -- and how often all the little ones get together to hang out and play -- we know this must be pretty tough for Jessa. She must be missing her parents and her siblings a lot right now! But it's definitely what's best for everyone until the spread of the coronavirus slows down, and it'll be so worth it when everyone's able to get together again in the future -- which is hopefully not too far off.
-
We can't get over how much Jessa's kids have changed since the last family photo.
Last November, they shared this professional shot of all five of them, and as usual, they looked like a family we'd see in a magazine.
Not fair!
But in the four months that have passed since this photo was taken, it's easy to see how much everyone has grown, especially Miss Ivy Jane, who seems to be changing by the day. She's practically a big kid at this point!
-
-
Keep the cute pics coming, Jessa!
We're all a little on edge these days, but it definitely cheers us up to see Jessa's kids' adorable faces when we scroll by them on our Instagram feed. As far as they know, they're just spending extra time with their fam, and it seems like they're having a blast doing it, too.
Here's hoping these little rascals aren't giving Jessa and Ben too much trouble. With all three of them around, it seems like there's never a dull moment in their house.
Share this Story