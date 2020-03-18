Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Message of Hope to Royal Fans Backfires

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Leave it to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be the voice of reason during a crisis! In a new post on Instagram, Harry and Meghan offered comfort to fans who are struggling to cope with the spread of the thing that shall not be named and the social distancing measures put into place. This isn't the first time they've spoken out about the global situation, but it's certainly inspiring given the difficult time we're in.
... Too bad it doesn't seem like many are interested in hearing it.
-
Harry and Meghan shared a post on their Sussex Royal Instagram about mental health in light of everything going on.
"With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in," they wrote. "Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared...and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things."
This is all true. This new situation is unprecedented for all of us, and no one is expected to handle it perfectly.
-
They went on to share that although people are isolating, it doesn't have to mean being alone.
-
-
Welp, followers of Meghan and Harry's Instagram account had a lot of feelings after their message ... and most weren't centered around happiness.
"I never comment, just read and move. But please please stop with this," one commenter wrote in response to their message.
"We the ordinary people don't need advice from people who live in ivory towers & looked after by security to go and get your food and anything else you need. We have to battle with empty shelves and hope and pray we don't pick up the killer virus while out in the shop to get food for our families .... BTW every single person in the world in the next few months will be very very happy and grateful to 'survive' let alone to 'thrive' ... PLEASE STOP."
-
It's no surprise that Meghan and Harry are focusing on mental health at a time like this.
-
-
This isn't the first time that Meghan and Harry have opened up about the global health situation.
Last week, they shared their first message about the virus with followers, promising to offer up "information and resources" in the coming days to help people, much like they've done in their post about mental health.
"We often speak of compassion," the statement said. "All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now."
-
We hope everyone is staying safe during such a difficult and unimaginable time.
Share this Story