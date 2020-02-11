Prince William & Kate Middleton's Nicknames for Each Other Are Pretty Savage

Splash News
It isn't every day we get to hear private details about Prince William and Kate Middleton's lives, so when we're thrown a juicy tidbit, we take it. While royal gossip like this always need to be taken with a grain (or cup) of salt, we'd be remiss if we didn't share the joy that's just come in the form of a story detailing William and Kate's nicknames for each other.
-
According to 'The Express,' Kate bestowed a pet name unto the future king when he grew increasingly irritated with her bountiful head of hair.
Ready for it?
Supposedly, Kate occasionally refers to Prince William as "Baldy." Yes, really. And we obviously needn't tell you the origin of this nickname.
A source told the outlet that Baldy was Kate's "sharp retort” after the Duke of Cambridge “complained about her endless mane of hair."
-
William definitely had a comeback of his own, though ...
According to the same article, there was a period in which William referred to Kate as the "Duchess of Dolittle." The nickname, which apparently had its heyday in the year following William and Kate's marriage, was reportedly a jab at how little Kate worked.
Seriously.
Obviously, this is far from the truth these days, but the name evidently stemmed from the years preceding William and Kate's wedding when Kate struggled to have a career due to the level of scrutiny she was under. (For a time, she worked at her parents' party supply company and then at design company Jigsaw.)
-
-
Even the queen reportedly felt Kate's nickname was warranted.
While Queen Elizabeth obviously didn't refer to her granddaughter-in-law as Duchess of Dolittle, there were a number of reports towards the beginning of William and Kate's marriage, claiming the monarch wasn't impressed with Kate's work ethic.
According to The Express, the queen once claimed that Kate “didn’t do much.”
This obviously isn't how any member of the royal family feels about Kate now. In addition to having three young children (who she's currently homeschooling), the Duchess of Cambridge is considered one of the hardest working members of the royal family these days.
-
Nicknames in the royal family are nothing new.
As we all know, most members of the royal family adopt the "never complain, never explain" mantra and sometimes struggle to truly connect with one another.
The solution? Nicknames that are masked as thinly-veiled complaints or grievances.
“The royals are not very good at communication with one another so this is one way around it," an insider told The Express. “Nicknames are a way of taking the family tensions out of things."
-
-
William and Kate both had different nicknames when they were younger.
When Kate was enrolled in prep school -- before she even met William -- close friends of her referred to her as "Squeak." And when Prince William was at St. Andrews, he went by the name "Steve" in an attempt to blend in with the other students.
Nice try, Wills.
Baldy, Duchess of Dolittle, Squeak, Steve -- regardless of their nicknames, they'll always be William and Kate to us. That said, Prince Steve does have a nice ring to it.
Share this Story