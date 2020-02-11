Prince William & Kate Middleton's Nicknames for Each Other Are Pretty Savage

According to the same article, there was a period in which William referred to Kate as the "Duchess of Dolittle." The nickname, which apparently had its heyday in the year following William and Kate's marriage, was reportedly a jab at how little Kate worked.

Seriously.

Obviously, this is far from the truth these days, but the name evidently stemmed from the years preceding William and Kate's wedding when Kate struggled to have a career due to the level of scrutiny she was under. (For a time, she worked at her parents' party supply company and then at design company Jigsaw.)