20 Times Prince George Was the Cutest World Traveler

Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images



Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images When he was just 10 months old, Prince George took his first overseas flight all the way to New Zealand and Australia. Since then, he's been all over the globe, from Canada and Poland, to France and Germany. He's quite the world traveler already, and he's only 6 years old. Kate Middleton and Prince William have been bringing George on their royal tours of other countries since he was a baby. (Princess Charlotte has traveled with her parents, and Prince Louis probably will travel soon.) It's a win-win, because the public wants to see George, and his parents don't have to leave him for weeks at a time to do these events. Plus, as the future King of England, it's good for George to get adjusted now to doing this kind of royal work.

Every couple of years, the kids tag along with William and Kate, who then make sure that their stops have plenty of fun things planned as well. In New Zealand, George got to play with some local children, In Canada, Charlotte and George attended a children's party. In Germany, George played with some helicopter equipment. For William and Kate, these royal tours are work trips, but they make sure it doesn't feel like that for their kids.

The reason they do these tours is one, to check in on the Queen's Commonwealth countries, such as Canada and Australia, but also to keep up connections in neighboring European countries, such as Germany and Poland. It's never a bad idea to be on good terms with leaders and citizens from around the world.

Kate and Will still do many tours on their own -- even without one another -- but as the kids get older we'll likely see them at more and more of these kinds of occasions. Prince Louis is frankly a little overdue for his first royal tour, considering that George started at 10 months and Louis is already almost 2 years old.

Perhaps the youngest Cambridge can learn a thing or two from his older brother's world traveling skills.

Here's a look at 20 times Prince George looked like the cutest world traveler around.