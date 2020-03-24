20 Times Prince George Was the Cutest World Traveler

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
When he was just 10 months old, Prince George took his first overseas flight all the way to New Zealand and Australia. Since then, he's been all over the globe, from Canada and Poland, to France and Germany. He's quite the world traveler already, and he's only 6 years old.
Kate Middleton and Prince William have been bringing George on their royal tours of other countries since he was a baby. (Princess Charlotte has traveled with her parents, and Prince Louis probably will travel soon.) It's a win-win, because the public wants to see George, and his parents don't have to leave him for weeks at a time to do these events. Plus, as the future King of England, it's good for George to get adjusted now to doing this kind of royal work.
Every couple of years, the kids tag along with William and Kate, who then make sure that their stops have plenty of fun things planned as well. In New Zealand, George got to play with some local children, In Canada, Charlotte and George attended a children's party. In Germany, George played with some helicopter equipment. For William and Kate, these royal tours are work trips, but they make sure it doesn't feel like that for their kids.
The reason they do these tours is one, to check in on the Queen's Commonwealth countries, such as Canada and Australia, but also to keep up connections in neighboring European countries, such as Germany and Poland. It's never a bad idea to be on good terms with leaders and citizens from around the world.
Kate and Will still do many tours on their own -- even without one another -- but as the kids get older we'll likely see them at more and more of these kinds of occasions. Prince Louis is frankly a little overdue for his first royal tour, considering that George started at 10 months and Louis is already almost 2 years old.
Perhaps the youngest Cambridge can learn a thing or two from his older brother's world traveling skills.
Here's a look at 20 times Prince George looked like the cutest world traveler around.
First Royal Tour1
The young prince wasn't even a year old yet when he went on his first official royal tour to Australia and New Zealand in April 2014. It was a preview of Prince George's life to come as future King of England. He might not have understood the gravity of that yet, but he did have a fun time on this tour doing all kinds of activities in all kinds of spiffy clothes. He's always the cutest world traveler.
Matching Mama2
Kate is known for matching her outfits with her daughter Princess Charlotte's, but before she did that, she would also occasionally coordinate with Prince George. For a trip to Canberra, Australia, Kate wore a simple blue shift dress and put George in a matching blue sweater. Even Prince William got in on things with a blue tie.
Gotta love the family who coordinates.
Private Picnic3
During George's first tour to Australia, the family took a private moment on Easter Sunday to play on the sprawling Admiralty House lawn in Sydney. William and Kate were all dressed for their formal event of the day: church service at a house of worship. George didn't go with them on that outing, but it's so cute to see them all spending time together on the holiday -- even if only for a brief moment.
Playtime in Canada4
Both George and Charlotte came with mom and dad on the 2016 royal tour of Canada. One of the stops along the way was a children's party for military families, and George quickly got into the playtime spirit with a bubble dispenser. Princess Charlotte was a little young to understand everything going on, but George was fully immersed in playing and showing his sister the ropes of international parties.
Letting Loose5
Sure, the royal tours are technically work for the Cambridges, but they're also a vacation for the kids. George, who can actually be quite serious in most photos taken of him, let his guard down and really had a great time during this stop on a 2016 Canadian tour. We've never seen a happier little boy with his bubbles. We're glad he got a chance to have some fun even while on the road.
Traveling in Style6
Prince George's style is very Fashionable Old Man, and we love it. During the 2014 Australia and New Zealand tour, he got off the airplane in the cutest little red cardigan, white collared shirt, and adorable striped red shorts. It's not surprising that the son of someone as stylish as Kate would also have super cute baby clothes, but we still get excited every time we see him in a new look.
He's like a very young Mr. Rogers in this outfit.
Playing in the Snow7
It doesn't snow much at home in England, but Kate and William made sure their kids got to experience that essential part of childhood during a skiing trip to the French Alps. George looks so happy all bundled up in the snowy mountains. The trip was part of a private family vacation rather than an official tour, but the royals released a couple of photos anyway, likely because they all looked so cute together.
Hitting Local Tourist Spots8
The Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia is a popular tourist destination, and George got to see it for himself in 2014. He even got to meet a bilby, a marsupial species native to Australia. The animal had been named after the prince to honor his birth the year before as well as his first official tour to the country. Quite a way to kick of a life of royal travel, huh?
Spending Time With Dad9
George probably loves traveling the world, because it means he gets to spend more time with his busy parents. The 2016 tour of Canada is perhaps something that Kate and William could have done alone, but it was a lot cuter of a trip with George along too. We love this photo of son and father bonding. Perhaps George was thanking his dad for bringing him on this fun adventure to a new country.
The Infamous 'Not Impressed' Meme10
When Kate, Will, and George got off the plane in Wellington, New Zealand, George captivated fans everywhere with his hilarious facial expressions. He seemed completely uninterested in his first trip abroad, and his "not impressed" face quickly became a meme. Of course, he's a baby so he probably didn't know he was making a face of pure disdain, but we love it.
Playing With Local Children11
Wherever Kate and William take their kids on these international tours, they try to make things as fun as possible for the children. That usually means having an event where other children will also be present to keep the royal kids entertained. During a 2014 stop in New Zealand, the royals attended an event for a nonprofit organization that helps young children and their families. George got to play with some of the kids and seemed to have a grand old time.
Helicopter Fun12
Royal tours aren't all business. George got to play dress-up with the helicopter helmet during a trip to Hamburg, Germany. So many little kids love seeing helicopters and playing with toy versions, so the prince is awfully lucky that he got to ride in one and try on the special helmet.
It's hard work being a working royal as a kid, huh?
Shaking Hands as a Baby13
Even as a baby, George began learning the proper way to greet people on these international trips. This photo was taken at the Sydney Airport, and although the 10-month-old prince seems a little hesitant about this whole hand shaking thing, he would quickly become a pro later on in his life. Kate Middleton looks so proud of her son's manners at such a young age.
Still Being Polite14
By 4 years old, George had his handshake completely down, even if he perhaps did need some prodding from dad. Here, the prince says hello to someone at the Warsaw airport in Poland during a 2017 tour of the country. He's already such a professional, polite little man. When he gets old enough to start doing these tours on his own, he's gonna be such a charmer.
Waving to His Fans15
George doesn't just shake hands with people; he also waves to them. His parents have taught him well about the benefit of waving -- not only because it makes for a good picture in the press, but also because it's a way to say hi or bye to everyone in one fell swoop where maybe handshakes aren't possible. In this case, the prince bid farewell to the people of Canada as the royals finished up their tour.
Looking Out the Window16
He may have already done a lot of traveling in his young life, but Prince George doesn't get tired of peeking out the airplane window at the scene before him. Most everywhere the royals go, they attract crowds, and it must be fun for the kids to people watch at the airports where they're landing. This particular photo was taken during a tour of Poland and Germany in 2017. Little sister Charlotte went too.
Bonding With Other Kids17
Kate Middleton kicked off George's first tour with a bang when she introduced him to Theodore Leigh, the son of Australian Minister Andrew Leigh. George wasn't old enough to talk yet, but when he gets older, his friendships with the children of other world leaders will likely be very important to him. Not many people could understand what the prince's life is like except other people who also grew up in that world.
Meeting World Leaders18
George doesn't just spend time with the children of foreign leaders on these trips, he also connects with the leaders themselves. After all, he'll be king one day. It's good for him to practice making these types of connections early on. In 2016, he got to meet then-President Barack Obama and practice his handshake skills.
Still top notch, don't worry.
Gifts From Faraway Lands19
Prince George's first royal tour to New Zealand and Australia was marked with several exciting gifts. At the zoo in Sydney, he got a stuffed bilby toy, and when meeting with Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, George also got a giant wombat stuffed toy. Wombats are animals native to Australia, so the gift will always be a fun way for George to remember his first big overseas trip.
Airplane Stairs Pro20
Prince George is only four years old here, but he's already a pro at the rickety stairs of their private plane. Prince William had to help little Princess Charlotte up the steep steps, but George just charged up them on his own. He's quite the experienced world traveler at this point so he knows the drill, and perhaps he wanted to show his little sister how it's done.