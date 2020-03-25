20 Times Chicago West Looked So Much Like Kim Kardashian



kimkardashian/Instagram There is simply no denying that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child, Chicago, is her mother's daughter through and through. Not only does the little sis of North and Saint (and big sis of baby Psalm!) have hint of sass just like Kim, but in some photos and videos, she's the spitting image of her mom. (It's crazy!) All of the Kardashian-West kids look a little bit like Kim (sorry, Kanye), but more and more lately, Chicago is proving that she resembles her mom in both looks and personality (and, of course style)! Real talk here: We always thought North was Kim's mini me out of all the kids, but Chicago is blowing our minds lately with her likeness.

With her big eyes, long lashes, full lips, and gorgeous smile, every time we see little Chi, we can't help but think of Kim -- and of course it also helps that she's an amazing dresser just like her parents, cousins, aunts, and grandmother. (Seriously, Kim and Kanye, where can we get the kids' clothes in adult sizes? Asking for a friend.)

Maybe it's the fact that she's the third child and feels like she always has to keep up with her big siblings, or perhaps it's because she knows there's a good chance she's Kim and Kanye's last girl, but whatever the reason, we are into Chicago's energy as of late. Maybe it's because of her self-confidence that she's starting to look more like Kim.

From the sweetest singing videos to fully posed pics (oh hey, Kim!), here are 20 times Chicago West looked exactly like Kim Kardashian.

Kanye's a good-looking dude, but we've gotta say: Chi's a lucky kiddo for sure!