20 Times Chicago West Looked So Much Like Kim Kardashian

There is simply no denying that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child, Chicago, is her mother's daughter through and through. Not only does the little sis of North and Saint (and big sis of baby Psalm!) have hint of sass just like Kim, but in some photos and videos, she's the spitting image of her mom. (It's crazy!)
All of the Kardashian-West kids look a little bit like Kim (sorry, Kanye), but more and more lately, Chicago is proving that she resembles her mom in both looks and personality (and, of course style)! Real talk here: We always thought North was Kim's mini me out of all the kids, but Chicago is blowing our minds lately with her likeness.
With her big eyes, long lashes, full lips, and gorgeous smile, every time we see little Chi, we can't help but think of Kim -- and of course it also helps that she's an amazing dresser just like her parents, cousins, aunts, and grandmother. (Seriously, Kim and Kanye, where can we get the kids' clothes in adult sizes? Asking for a friend.)
Maybe it's the fact that she's the third child and feels like she always has to keep up with her big siblings, or perhaps it's because she knows there's a good chance she's Kim and Kanye's last girl, but whatever the reason, we are into Chicago's energy as of late. Maybe it's because of her self-confidence that she's starting to look more like Kim.
From the sweetest singing videos to fully posed pics (oh hey, Kim!), here are 20 times Chicago West looked exactly like Kim Kardashian.
Kanye's a good-looking dude, but we've gotta say: Chi's a lucky kiddo for sure!
Neutral Lover1
In the past few years, Kim has really shown her love of neutrals -- and clearly Chicago is following in her mom's footsteps. Not only does Chicago look so much like a young Kim Kardashian here, but she's also wearing something we could totally see on Kim.
Minus the butterfly wings.
Though who knows?!
Puppy Love2
To be frank, it's very hard to imagine Kim Kardashian casually standing next to a dog (or kissing one, for that matter), but we still think Chicago looks like Kim here. And actually, weirdly enough, we even see a little bit of Uncle Rob as a kid here too.
Talk about strong genes! Those Kardashians are unmistakable.
'Stormi World'3
We challenge any Kardashian fan who tries to tell us that, out of all the kids here, Chicago doesn't look the most like Kim. It's crazy how similar they are. They look so alike in all of these photos -- especially the expression!
The West family looked like they had a ball during Stormi's birthday party.
Mini Kim4
There's absolutely no way someone couldn't pick Kim's child out between Chicago and Stormi -- or Kylie's, for that matter. Chicago looks so much like Kim did when she was a baby here. (The resemblance is uncanny.)
And, man, those kids are so cute!
Chicago, Saint, and Psalm5
OK, this could basically be a photo of Kim Kardashian when she was younger. Their faces are almost identical!
Also, totally swooning over Saint planting a kiss on his little brother.
Adorable! That boy is a little lover.
Chi's Favorite Song6
When Kim Kardashian posted a video back in January of Chicago singing about how she loves Jesus, fans couldn't get over how much she favored her mother in the clip. Really, it's uncanny. The likeness is unreal.
(Also, is Chicago the cutest child on earth or what?)
Chicago as Minnie7
The eyebrows. The hair color. The eyes.
Another shot of Chicago looking so much like her mama. Also, we'd be remiss if we didn't point out that she's wearing something Kim would totally rock. Clearly, the apple doesn't fall far from the very gorgeous tree.
Chicago's Second Birthday8
There's no denying that Chicago favors Kim here (and in general) -- though she is wearing something we could see on Kanye. In every photo, it's obvious that Chicago really knows her place in the world -- and that she's ready to take charge.
She's just too dang cute.
Peeking at Psalm9
OK, not only does Chicago look like Kim here, but she's totally acting like her mother. As any Kardashian fan can attest, Kim is a total nosy busybody, and that's exactly what Chicago looks like here. Just look at how she's peeking at Psalm!
Like mother, like daughter!
Baby Chi10
Kim may have captioned this photo "Baby Chi," but she's totally dressed like a mini Kim -- or Kanye, if we're honest. Just a casual day at the park in her super trendy clothes.
No biggie. Keep it moving, people.
Nothing to see here.
The Whole Gang11
The day after Christmas, Kim shared a photo of her entire family on Christmas Eve, and without a doubt, she and Chicago look the most alike. It's almost hard to believe, to be honest. Also, can anyone get over how big North and Saint are getting?!
It's wild to think of these two as babies.
Saint's Birthday12
Kim shared a series of photos from Saint's birthday, and without fail, in every one, Chicago looks so much like Kim. Also, how cute is the photo of Kim and Chicago kissing? Kim is such a loving mama to her babies.
How lucky are those kiddos to have such a doting mother?
Family Christmas Card13
When Kim released her family's annual Christmas card mid-December, it was obvious who the twins were: She and Chicago. Sorry, North, Saint, and Psalm. It goes without saying that everyone in this family is ridiculously good-looking, but Chi is certainly most similar to Kim.
... and it almost seems like she knows it.
Chicago in Tokyo14
We love it when Kim posts a shot of her with one of her four kids individually -- and boy did she deliver in Tokyo. Also, seeing Kim hold her second daughter makes it super obvious: These ladies look a lot alike.
And can we discuss Chi's signature pigtail hairdo?
It's just so sweet.
Sisters!15
Man, both North and Chicago look a lot like Kim here. More than that, though, we can't get over the cuteness of these two little girls. Clearly, Chicago and North are just as close as Kim is with all of her sisters.
The next generation of Kardashian kiddos in full effect.
Thankful for Her Babies16
Aww, look at how little Chicago is here! Although we can see a little bit of Kim in all of her adorable kiddos here, we still think she and Chicago look most similar.
That said, Saint's smile is impossible to top!
Sorry, kids, but that boy is heartbreaker for sure.
Chi & Psalm17
Eek! How cute are the babies here?
Also, we would love to know how Kim has her little kids wear white or light colors all the time. What happens when they eat?
Color us impressed -- and give us details, please!
Chi-Chi18
From the pose to the lighting to the glasses (obviously) Chicago is 100% Kardashian here. In fact, we'd go as far as to say this photo inspired some of Kim's most beloved selfies and not the other way around.
Work it, Chi.
Girl's a natural.
Halloween19
First of all, this photo is amazing. And second of all, we love how Kim kept it real here, revealing that Chicago was actually edited into this photo because she was so scared of Dino, who, in reality, was her father.
Doesn't matter how famous Chicago's dad is -- babies be babies.
Chic Family20
There's no denying it: The West kiddos are the best-dressed in town (and again with the white!). They're also some of the most adorable little ones we've ever seen who each resemble their parents in their own way. And obviously there's no way for that to be a bad thing.
Cutest gang ever.