Prince William Is Stepping Up His Royal Duties as the Queen Self-Isolates

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Prince William and Queen Elizabeth
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

There's a lot going on in the world right now -- like the spread of an infective agent that shall not be named -- but Prince William is staying on top of everything. In the face of the global chaos, William is stepping up his royal duties and getting things done, especially since right now, Queen Elizabeth isn't able to. Never say this guy isn't ready to handle a crisis! Just one more piece of proof that he's ready to be king. 

  • Recently, Kate and Will visited the London Ambulance Service 111 control room to see first responders. 

    "It’s at times like this when we realize just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society -- people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good," noted a post from Will and Kate's Instagram. "Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they -- like the rest of us -- are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones."

  • William also used the Instagram post to put out a call to the public. 

    He asked the people of the UK to work hard to protect those who are most vulnerable to the global virus, most effectively by staying at home.

    "All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable," he wrote. "That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus."

  • William has been using social media to talk a lot about what's been going on as of late.

    In a video he shared about the National Emergencies Trust, Prince William opened up about establishing the trust and being glad that they had access to it for this crisis. 

    "I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed. Sadly, with the outbreak of COVID-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hope," he said in the video. "But now, more than ever, I am grateful that the National Emergencies Trust exists. It will ensure that support reaches those across the UK who need it most, as quickly and efficiently as possible. And it will help to ensure that all our efforts to overcome this challenge are channelled in the best possible way."

  • And now, William is reportedly gearing up to fill in for Queen Elizabeth while she's self-isolating.

    Prince William, Queen Elizabeth
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    Of course, both she and Prince Philip fall into the higher risk category because of their age, and according to what royal expert Charlie Proctor said, Will is the most likely candidate to take their place for now.

    "As he is the only senior member of the Royal Family under 70, he will likely be the one undertaking visits to hospitals, emergency services etc in place of the Queen and Charles who would normally do so," Proctor told the Daily Star.

  • Good for William for being ready when duty calls.

    Prince William
    Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images

    Dealing with the virus that shall not be named is no easy task, but so far, William seems totally up for the challenge. We hate to think about a day when Queen Elizabeth is no longer with us, but when the time does come, it seems like he's well prepared to take over and be king. In the meantime, he's definitely proven he can be someone his family can count on when things become tough and unpredictable.

