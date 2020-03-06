Prince William Is Stepping Up His Royal Duties as the Queen Self-Isolates

In a video he shared about the National Emergencies Trust, Prince William opened up about establishing the trust and being glad that they had access to it for this crisis.

"I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed. Sadly, with the outbreak of COVID-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hope," he said in the video. "But now, more than ever, I am grateful that the National Emergencies Trust exists. It will ensure that support reaches those across the UK who need it most, as quickly and efficiently as possible. And it will help to ensure that all our efforts to overcome this challenge are channelled in the best possible way."

