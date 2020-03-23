Kate Middleton Has Special 'Code Words' for Her Kids When They Act Up in Public

Peter Morrison-Pool/Getty Images
We already know that Kate Middleton is an awesome mom to George, Louis, and Charlotte, and now, we know one of the techniques she uses to keep the kids in line when they're all out and about. It seems Kate has a code word for her kids when they're acting up in public. That way, she can keep everyone on their best behavior without embarrassing them.
Sounds like a pretty useful tool to us!
When Kate's kids start to act up, she tells them, "Let's take a break."
Another technique Kate uses is touching her kids on the head.
Kate's also known for getting to their level to explain things -- another good technique.
It all comes down to Kate's more modern parenting style in the end.
We're definitely going to have to try out Kate's tricks.
