Kate Middleton Has Special 'Code Words' for Her Kids When They Act Up in Public

We already know that Kate Middleton is an awesome mom to George, Louis, and Charlotte, and now, we know one of the techniques she uses to keep the kids in line when they're all out and about. It seems Kate has a code word for her kids when they're acting up in public. That way, she can keep everyone on their best behavior without embarrassing them. 

Sounds like a pretty useful tool to us! 

  • When Kate's kids start to act up, she tells them, "Let's take a break." 

    Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte
    According to the Sun, that phrase is their cue to settle down and stop doing what they're doing in favor of a calmer, quieter activity instead -- like doing a puzzle -- that gives everybody a breather. It's no wonder doing something like that calms everyone down and gives Kate a chance to think ... something all moms need every once in awhile.

    Because let's be real: Royal or not, raising three small kids is no joke!

  • Another technique Kate uses is touching her kids on the head. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte
    If they're misbehaving in public, a small tap is all it takes to remind them to stop what they're doing -- and although this may not be enough for some children, it sounds like it actually works for her kids.

    "It’s very hard for any parent to have to parent in public. She seems to be good at making warm contact ‘touch to the head’ which is a nice connection," parenting expert Dr. Rebecca Chicot told the Sun.

  • Kate's also known for getting to their level to explain things -- another good technique.

    Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
    "She gets down to their level to talk to them but lets them be children," Chicot said. "She has a lovely balance of sensitivity and gentle boundaries. She doesn’t expect them to behave like little adults and knows that children go through perfectly natural stages like tantrums."

    We'd say that's accurate! We've seen Kate Middleton's kids acting like kids in public all the time. She reigns them in when necessary, but they definitely get the chance to be themselves.

  • It all comes down to Kate's more modern parenting style in the end. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George
    "Kate is a sensitive and warm mum," Chicot added. "This is called an authoritative style of parenting that is now encouraged. This is compared to an autocratic parenting that was encouraged in some circles in Victorian times (e.g. children should be seen and not heard)."

    As far as we can tell, Kate's kids are seen and heard, and we love seeing their little personalities come out more and more.

  • We're definitely going to have to try out Kate's tricks. 

    Kate Middleton,
    A code word or phrase is such a good idea. It allows us to let our kids know when they need to dial it back, and if it's the kind of thing that works for Kate's kids, maybe it'll work for us, too. If not, no biggie. All kids are different! 

    We'll forever be impressed with Kate's parenting, though, especially because her kids are always so well behaved in public -- even if they do have their moments once in a while. This mama is doing something right!

