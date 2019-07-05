Duggar Fans Express Concern After Joy-Anna's Pregnancy Announcement

We've been so excited for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth ever since she announced her pregnancy last week. (We know that it's been a tough year for her after her stillbirth.) But instead of being thrilled for this exciting time in her life, some fans are concerned for Joy and her health having another baby so soon after losing Annabell.
Joy and Austin announced their pregnancy last week.
They posted a sweet family photo on Instagram (along with their son, Gideon) and shared for the first time, that, after much speculation, they are officially expecting a baby again. In a YouTube video they linked to, Joy shared her pregnancy journey so far, along with a couple of important details, such as the fact that she's due in mid-August and that this baby will be a girl. So exciting!
Fans have been expressing their concern on Reddit.
According to The Blast, fans have been commenting about their concern, saying that they think Joy-Anna Duggar might be having this baby too soon after her stillbirth with Annabell -- especially because the Duggar fam as a whole tends to rely on less science and more home births when it comes to popping out babies.
"I hope to [expletive] and back she does the right thing and seeks a REAL medical professional," one fan wrote.
Losing Annabell definitely did seem difficult for Joy.
Of course, that goes without saying. A 20-week stillbirth is never easy, and she and Austin were obviously heartbroken in the posts they shared on Instagram to fill in fans on what was happening. But that was back in July, so hopefully, Joy has had enough time to heal, both emotionally and physically. And so far, it seems like she's having a healthy pregnancy -- at least, as far as she's shared.
It also seems that Joy is under the care of a medical professional.
In the YouTube video she shared to catch up fans on the exciting news, she mentioned going to the doctor several times -- especially because they had a bit of a scare that this could be a molar pregnancy at first. So even if she didn't see a doctor for past pregnancies, that's all changed, and we're glad to hear it.
After all, we want this to be a happy, healthy pregnancy and birth for her!
We're happy for Joy and hope this pregnancy goes smoothly.
She and Austin seem over the moon to welcome their new baby into the world, and we know that Gideon must be pumped to become a big brother, too. Hopefully, Joy will keep sharing her updates on Instagram and YouTube, and later this year, she and Austin will finally get to meet their baby girl.
Sending her all the happy pregnancy vibes!
