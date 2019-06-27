Meghan Markle's 'Royal' Title Is Starting To Be Removed From Websites

Smart Works, one of the duchess's charities, recently dropped HRH from its site.

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Sep 12, 2019 at 5:08am PDT

The organization, which helps women who are returning to the workforce, now has Meghan listed on its website as "Our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex." Previously, the site listed Meghan as "Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussex."

In other areas on the site, Meghan is simply referred to as "The Duchess of Sussex," as opposed to "Our Royal Patron."