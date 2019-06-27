Meghan Markle's 'Royal' Title Is Starting To Be Removed From Websites

Splash News
Well, we all knew it was only a matter of time, and sadly, that day has come. Not long after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were leaving the royal family, it was reported that, with their exit, their royal titles -- aka, using His/Her Royal Highness [HRH]) -- would go too. So far, there haven't been noticeable signs of the Sussexes dropping their HRH titles (their Instagram, for instance, is still Sussex Royal), but now the transformation has officially begun.
-
Smart Works, one of the duchess's charities, recently dropped HRH from its site.
The organization, which helps women who are returning to the workforce, now has Meghan listed on its website as "Our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex." Previously, the site listed Meghan as "Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussex."
In other areas on the site, Meghan is simply referred to as "The Duchess of Sussex," as opposed to "Our Royal Patron."
-
It was a bit of a contentious subject, but when Harry and Meghan decided to step back, they were told they couldn't use "royal" anymore -- "told" being the operative word.
After their announcement to abdicate their titles, it was reported that the Sussexes trademarked a number of things under the name "Sussex Royal," which has been the name of their umbrella organization for some time. Evidently, it was soon after revealed to them, in so many words, that if they're not in the royal family, they can't use the term "royal."
-
-
After the Queen made this ruling, so to speak, the Sussexes had feelings -- and, according to some, these feelings low-key shaded Queen E.
In a statement that addressed the use of the word "royal," the Sussexes wrote on their website:
"While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use "Sussex Royal" or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020."
Well, all right.
-
So far, there hasn't been any clue as to what Sussex Royal is going to be renamed.
Obviously it will have the word "Sussex" in it, but it's hard to imagine anything sounding quite as regal as Sussex Royal.
Sussex Inc.? The Sussex Corporation? Sussex Unlimited?
None of those have quite the same ring.
-
-
The important thing is that Harry and Meghan are continuing to work tirelessly for the charities about which they're so passionate.
In addition to Smart Works, it appears the Sussexes will still be "patrons," so to speak, of a number of organizations, including the Invictus Games, that they have always been associated with.
In other words, Sussex Royal or no Sussex Royal, Harry and Meghan are taking care of business still, and that's what matters most.
Share this Story