Prince Harry Reportedly 'Snapped' Before Moving His Family to Canada

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Prince Harry
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Now that it's been awhile since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their decision to break off from the royal family public, it sounds like there may have been more going on behind the scenes than we originally thought. Apparently, Harry"/snapped" before moving to Canada, and felt he had no other choice than to make the call to change his life radically -- not that we blame him. 

  • Before stepping down as a senior royal, Harry reportedly realized that he had to do it for Meghan. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

    According to what a source close to the royal family told Us Weekly, Harry felt that the only way to make life better for his wife would be to leave the United Kingdom entirely. And given the backlash they've both experienced, we can definitely see that.

    "When it became clear Meghan was never going to get a fair shake, Harry snapped," the insider told the outlet. "He’s adamant that it was his call to move to Canada."

    • Advertisement

  • We can't blame Harry for needing to make a drastic decision.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

    And yeah, we'd definitely call moving to another continent and abandoning what boils down to his family's business as a drastic decision, but to him, it seems like the right choice. All he wants to do is to be able to protect Meghan and Archie, and things were obviously tense for them in the UK. If he truly did "snap," it's hard to blame him for that. They've been under a lot of pressure over the last couple of years! 

  • Archie was also an important deciding factor in the move. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie
    Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    "[Harry] wants to shield his son from the negativity and tension he would’ve been exposed to back in England," another source added. "He knows what it’s like to grow up in the spotlight, and he wants to give Archie the most normal upbringing possible."

    This makes sense, too. Having a kid changes everything, so it's no wonder that Archie joining their family made Harry change his priorities a bit. 

    He has a family of his own now! 

  • Now, it seems all three of them are at home together, riding out the coronavirus outbreak. 

    Although Meghan and Harry were recently in the UK, wrapping up their remaining royal obligations before fully transitioning to their new lives this spring, now, it seems that the whole family is back in their home in Canada, hunkering down for the duration like the rest of the world is. It's a scary time, but we're glad they're together... and hopefully dealing with less drama than they would across the pond. 

  • We hope life is looking a little brighter for this family these days. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    They've had to make some hard choices over the past few months (and seemingly upset Harry's loved ones in the process), so hopefully, the end result is worth it. This is obviously a big adjustment for everyone involved, but if it's what Harry had to do to keep his wife and son safe and happy, we can't blame him for that. Good for him for putting his family first. We always knew he would do just that! 

royals

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement