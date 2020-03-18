Prince Harry Reportedly 'Snapped' Before Moving His Family to Canada

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
Now that it's been awhile since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their decision to break off from the royal family public, it sounds like there may have been more going on behind the scenes than we originally thought. Apparently, Harry"/snapped" before moving to Canada, and felt he had no other choice than to make the call to change his life radically -- not that we blame him.
Before stepping down as a senior royal, Harry reportedly realized that he had to do it for Meghan.
We can't blame Harry for needing to make a drastic decision.
Archie was also an important deciding factor in the move.
Now, it seems all three of them are at home together, riding out the coronavirus outbreak.
Although Meghan and Harry were recently in the UK, wrapping up their remaining royal obligations before fully transitioning to their new lives this spring, now, it seems that the whole family is back in their home in Canada, hunkering down for the duration like the rest of the world is. It's a scary time, but we're glad they're together... and hopefully dealing with less drama than they would across the pond.
We hope life is looking a little brighter for this family these days.
