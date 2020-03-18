Prince Harry Reportedly 'Snapped' Before Moving His Family to Canada

Before stepping down as a senior royal, Harry reportedly realized that he had to do it for Meghan.

According to what a source close to the royal family told Us Weekly, Harry felt that the only way to make life better for his wife would be to leave the United Kingdom entirely. And given the backlash they've both experienced, we can definitely see that.

"When it became clear Meghan was never going to get a fair shake, Harry snapped," the insider told the outlet. "He’s adamant that it was his call to move to Canada."

