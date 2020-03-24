Prince William & Kate Middleton: A Timeline of Their Romance

Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty



Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty As a couple, Kate Middleton and Prince William seem unstoppable. When they're photographed together, they look like they enjoy each other so much. They're always laughing and whispering to each other, walking side-by-side in perfect unison, if not always hand-in-hand. When they're apart, they always seem to have nothing but praise for the way each handles their jobs as parents, partners, and working royals. In short, they seem to have been designed for each other. But the story of how they got to be that way is a bit thornier than the fairy tale image lets on. The story of their love -- how it started, what obstacles they overcame, how they build each other up -- is more interesting and complex than the picture of them in full royal wedding glory, waving and kissing from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

And that's a good thing. After all, before their royal matrimonial ceremony became the wedding of the century, another couple were thought to be the flittering future of the royal family: William's own parents, Princess Diana and Prince Charles, who, after a whirlwind courtship, had a spectacularly failed marriage that made headlines.

But where Charles and Diana's union was loveless, William and Kate's is the opposite. They got to know each other as friends first, then via a relationship that lasted nearly a decade before they got engaged. It wasn't always an easy relationship; it didn't always go smoothly. It had stops, and starts, bumps, tears, and reunions.

It survived their different backgrounds, doubts, and pressures: She came from a rich but regular family that was nurturing and normal; he came from riches, strict tradition, a broken family, and public scrutiny. There were times when one of them seemed to give up, and times when both wanted to call it quits. But somehow, they always found a way through.

And somehow, out of all of that, a beautiful relationship, marriage, and family was ultimately created. And there's still so much more love story to be told, as they prepare for their ultimate journey together, as king and queen consort.

But for now, let's look back at how Kate and William got together, starting with a little known encounter when they were just...well, read on.