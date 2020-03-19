Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share Sweet And Simple Mother's Day Message

"With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in," they wrote. "Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared...and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things."



They also offered resources for people who may be feeling isolated or mentally challenged during these difficult times and as the coronavirus affects more and more people.