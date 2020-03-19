Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share Sweet And Simple Mother's Day Message

It's Mother's Day in the UK, so Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took to their Sussex Royal Instagram account on Sunday to share well wishes. While Kate Middleton shared a more personal post with a very sweet handmade card by Prince George, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a few simple words on a royal blue background.
The couple kept their message short and sweet.
They kept the message simple as well:
No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever.
Thank you ❤️
Previous to this post, they shared a timely message about mental and physical health.
"With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in," they wrote. "Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared...and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things."
They also offered resources for people who may be feeling isolated or mentally challenged during these difficult times and as the coronavirus affects more and more people.
They also shared a message from Queen Elizabeth this month.
Meghan Markle's first US Mother's Day is next.
