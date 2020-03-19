Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share Sweet And Simple Mother's Day Message

Karwai Tang/WireImage
blogger
Kweli Wright
Celebrities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Karwai Tang/WireImage

It's Mother's Day in the UK, so Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took to their Sussex Royal Instagram account on Sunday to share well wishes. While Kate Middleton shared a more personal post with a very sweet handmade card by Prince George, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a few simple words on a royal blue background.

meghan markle mothers day

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement