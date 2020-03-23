Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna: A Timeline of Their Legal Battle

Image: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images



Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images For Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans, the relationship between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna has been a total rollercoaster of drama -- and it's still been going, even more than three yeas since they officially went their separate ways. Yes, they still coparent their adorable daughter, Dream Kardashian, but their split led to a lot of ups and downs over the years, with many of them involving trips to the court room. In all of this, we feel for Dream the most, but it obviously hasn't been a time for either Rob or Chyna... and much of their drama has been played out either on reality TV or on social media for the world to see.

But their legal issues haven't only centered around custody of Dream and Rob's child support payments ... it actually goes a lot deeper than that. Who could forget Rob posting those NSFW photos of Chyna on Instagram as a way of exposing her for cheating after they'd broken up? And Chyna hasn't just been suing her ex, either. In fact, she's gotten most of his family involved, too, including Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and she isn't backing down on that particular battle just yet.

Even in the best of times, Rob and Chyna's relationship was still pretty volatile, so it's no surprise that things got even uglier after their split... and the hits just keep on coming.

Read on for a complete timeline of Rob and Chyna's legal issues since they broke up back in 2017. Most of these courtroom battles are still ongoing -- including Rob's fight for sole custody of their daughter -- so it seems like there's no end in sight for them.