Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna: A Timeline of Their Legal Battle

For Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans, the relationship between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna has been a total rollercoaster of drama -- and it's still been going, even more than three yeas since they officially went their separate ways. Yes, they still coparent their adorable daughter, Dream Kardashian, but their split led to a lot of ups and downs over the years, with many of them involving trips to the court room. In all of this, we feel for Dream the most, but it obviously hasn't been a time for either Rob or Chyna... and much of their drama has been played out either on reality TV or on social media for the world to see.
But their legal issues haven't only centered around custody of Dream and Rob's child support payments ... it actually goes a lot deeper than that. Who could forget Rob posting those NSFW photos of Chyna on Instagram as a way of exposing her for cheating after they'd broken up? And Chyna hasn't just been suing her ex, either. In fact, she's gotten most of his family involved, too, including Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and she isn't backing down on that particular battle just yet.
Even in the best of times, Rob and Chyna's relationship was still pretty volatile, so it's no surprise that things got even uglier after their split... and the hits just keep on coming.
Read on for a complete timeline of Rob and Chyna's legal issues since they broke up back in 2017. Most of these courtroom battles are still ongoing -- including Rob's fight for sole custody of their daughter -- so it seems like there's no end in sight for them.
February 2017: Rob & Chyna Announce Their Split1
Although it had been clear for several months at this point that things weren't working out between Rob and Chyna -- like the text messages that leaked in December where it seemed Chyna was sharing that she was only with Rob for his fame -- it wasn't until February 2017 that they made their split official. At the time, a source told E! News that they were living apart, and Rob was focusing more on his sock line than anything else.
July 2017: Rob Shares NSFW Photos of Chyna On Instagram2
By the summer of 2017, things had turned incredibly ugly for Rob and Chyna. Rob took to Instagram to accuse Chyna of cheating on him with multiple men, and even accused her of doing drugs at the same time. He also shared text messages and explicit, nude photos of Chyna without her permission. At this point, it was clear that there was no going back, and their drama was just beginning.
Chyna Sues Rob3
In a matter of days after Rob's Instagram rant, Chyna took legal action. Not only did she file for a restraining order against him (which was quickly granted), but she got lawyer Lisa Bloom on the case, too.
"Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: Revenge porn is illegal," Bloom said in a statement at the time, according to The LA Times. "Cyberbullying your ex is harassment. Chyna ended your relationship months ago, and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses and be intimate with who she chooses."
September 2017: Rob & Kylie Sue Chyna4
A couple of months later, the legal drama continued when Rob and Kylie sued Chyna for assault and more than $100k in property damage to Kylie's home. As People reported at the time, in the complaint, they accused Chyna of "nothing short of an outright fraud to shake down the Kardashian family," claiming that she used them to further her own career.
Rob also accused Chyna of choking him with an iPhone cord in the same suit.
October 2017: Chyna Sues the Entire Kardashian-Jenner Family5
Chyna didn't just have a bone to pick with Rob, she was upset with all of his sisters and his mom, Kris Jenner. She filed a lawsuit claiming that the Kardashian had messed with her livelihood, leading to the cancellation of Rob & Chyna on E!.
"Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016. In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show [‘Rob & Chyna’], which had already begun filming a second season," the suit stated, according to Page Six.
November 2017: Chyna Drops Everyone But Kim & Kris From the Suit6
Just a month after Chyna's lawsuit against the entire Kardashian-Jenner fam, she changed her tune. By November, TMZ reported that Chyna had dropped most of Rob's family from the lawsuit -- minus him, Kris, and Kim. Given that Kris and Kim have heavier roles in producing the reality shows than Rob's other sisters do, it made sense to only focus on them... but it was still clear that Chyna was coming for blood.
April 2018: The Stroller Incident7
On Easter 2018, Chyna was caught on camera assaulting someone at Six Flags Magic Mountain with a stroller while she was at the theme park with Dream and her son, King. At that point, sources reported that Rob was planning to file for custody of Dream to keep her safe after witnessing such a violent outburst -- and according to TMZ, this only gave him more fuel to use against her in court.
November 2018: Rob Wants to Pay Less Child Support8
By the end of 2018, Rob was coming forward, asking that he no longer pay the $20,000 a month in child support to Chyna that he had been paying thus far. The Blast reported that he claimed at the time that his income had decreased, given that he was no longer appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Rob even asserted that Chyna should be the one paying him child support, since she was now worth more than he was.
Chyna Slams Rob9
Chyna wasn't impressed that Rob didn't want to pay child support anymore, and she let the world know about it in posts on her Instagram Story. "So my children aren't supposed to live the same lifestyle as their fathers ETC ETC ha! As a single mother I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve... wow," Chyna wrote.
The Lawsuit Against the Kardashians Continues10
November was a very busy month where Rob and Chyna's drama was concerned. The case against the Kardashians continued, and according to Entertainment Tonight, a judge said that the suit wouldn't be struck down and would be going to trial.
"We thank the court for its careful, well-reasoned rulings," Bloom, Chyna's lawyer, said in a statement at the time. "We look forward to getting a trial date next month and aggressively fighting for Chyna's rights at trial."
January 2019: Chyna Is Investigated11
Just a couple of months later, police were called to Chyna's house after a caller claimed that Chyna was drunk and unable to properly care for Dream. However, TMZ reported that when police arrived, everything seemed fine. At that point, it looked like a fight had gone down between her and one of the members of her glam squad, but everything had settled down by the time police arrived.
October 2019: Kris Responds to Chyna's Lawsuit12
Two years after Chyna's filing, the suit against Rob, Kim, and Kris was still ongoing, and Kris responded formally. As The Blast reported, in new legal documents, not only did Kris ask for all text messages between her and Rob, but she also asked for the contracts from Rob & Chyna -- as well as for Chyna to "describe each occasions on which you have been arrested or publicly accused of assault, battery and/or any other acts of physical violence against other PERSONS from January 1, 2008 through the present."
January 2020: Rob Files For Full Custody of Dream13
In January 2020, Rob filed for emergency custody of dream, claiming in court documents that were obtained by TMZ that Chyna used drugs and alcohol around Dream, inviting strangers into her home while their daughter was there. He accused her of doing cocaine and being violent, and he even said that he noticed a change in Dream's behavior after spending time with her mom -- saying Dream was "naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her."
February 2020: Chyna Wants Rob's Case Against Her Dismissed14
Remember that lawsuit Kylie and Rob filed against Chyna? In February 2020, she wanted the suit dismissed -- particularly where Rob accused Chyna of assault.
"Chyna has submitted evidence to the court proving that she never committed assault and battery against Rob and that his case should be thrown out of court," Chyna's lawyer, Lynne M. Ciani, said in a statement, according to Page Six.
However, Rob maintained that these charges should stand... including his accusation that Chyna tried to choke him with an iPhone cord.
Rob's Request For Emergency Custody Is Denied15
One month after he filed for emergency full custody of Dream, a judge denied Rob's request, saying that their custody battle could continue, but that it didn't quality as an emergency.
"Chyna is an excellent mother who loves her son King Cairo and her daughter Dream Renée more than anything in this world," Ciani, Chyna's lawyer, said at the time. "The current custody arrangement for Dream agreed to by Rob long ago is working perfectly fine. Dream gets to spend very special bonding time with her brother King and also time with her dad, who unquestionably loves his daughter very much."
March 2020: Chyna Has to Turn Over Bank Records16
In March, Chyna was ordered to turn over her bank records to Rob and Kris as her suit against them continued, which her lawyer felt wasn't necessary -- and she even included a quip making a Bachelor reference in the process.
Ciani said in a statement, via Page Six:
"Unlike ‘Bachelor Mom Barb’ who expressed her contempt for her potential future daughter-in-law out in the open last night, Kris and her daughters successfully hid their contempt for Chyna, their future daughter-in-law and sister-in-law, from the public. Chyna is seeking to prevent the Kardashian and Jenner family from continuing their ability to hide their unlawful conduct against her from the public."
Rob Wins a Lawsuit Against Chyna's Ex17
One of the very many branches of the tree of Rob and Chyna's complicated legal battle finally came to an end. Rob won a lawsuit against Chyna's ex, known as Pilot Jones, who had sued Rob and Chyna for defamation of character, claiming that they'd outed him by leaking a photo of him online. But Rob maintained that he'd leaked that photo himself, and ultimately, Jones was ordered to pay Rob's $45k legal bill.