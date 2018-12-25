Country Music Legend Kenny Rogers, Who Was Dad to 14-Year-Old Twins, Dies at 81



Anna Webber/Getty Images

Singer Kenny Rogers, an icon who ruled the country and pop charts in the 1970s and 1980s with hits including "The Gambler," "Lucille," and "Lady," has died. He was 81 years old.



According to a statement released by the family today: "The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family."



“The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency. They look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date,” the statement said.



The husky-voiced balladeer retired from touring in 2017 after a 60-year career spanning jazz, folk, country and pop. “Islands in the Stream” -- his beloved duet with Dolly Parton -- reached No. 1 on the pop charts in 1983.

Rogers sold tens of millions of albums, won three Grammys, and was the star of TV movies based on "The Gambler" and other songs, earning him super stardom in the '70s and '80s.

Rogers, who has wed five times, was currently married to Wanda Miller. The pair tied the knot in 1997 and have made their home in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The singer and MIller, 52, are parents to 14-year-old identical twin sons, Jordan and Justin.



Rogers is also the father to three other children: Carole, 60; Kenny Jr., 55; and Christopher Cody, 37. Rogers revealed in 2014 that initially when he began dating Wanda, her parents did not approve.

"Her parents are two years younger than me," he exclaimed to Fox News.

Among Rogers’ 39 studio albums, some well-known ones include "The Gambler," "Kenny," "Eyes That See in the Dark," "She Rides Wild Horses" and "Share Your Love."



Rogers announced his retirement in 2015, and during a Today show interview, Rogers made references to his ailing health, saying that he was “sure” he would miss touring.

“I swore that I would do this until I embarrassed myself,” he said. “I’m getting to where I don’t walk around well. My mobility is really driving me crazy."

His final concert took place on October 25, 2017, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.



Hours after news broke of the country music icon’s death, many fans and friends took to social media to pay their respects. Dolly Parton posted a heartfelt video tribute to Rogers.

“Well, I couldn’t believe it this morning when I got up, turned on the TV, checking to see what the coronavirus was doing and they told me that my friend and singing partner Kenny Rogers had passed away,” said Parton, 74. “I know that we all know that Kenny’s in a better place than we are today, but I’m for sure he’s going to be talking to God sometime today if he ain’t already, and going to be asking him to spread some light onto this darkness going on here,” she added. “But I loved Kenny with all my heart, and my heart’s broken, and a big ol' chunk has gone with him today.”