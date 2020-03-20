Royal Expert Breaks Down Why Kate Middleton Loves Wearing Green

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Kate Middleton
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Ever notice that Kate Middleton has been wearing a lot of green lately? Apparently, there's a reason for that. A royal expert recently explained why Kate loves wearing green. It's not just that she likes the color -- there's an actual reason for it. And now that we're thinking about it, maybe we should start following her lead. 

Really, is anyone going to not take Kate's lead when it comes to fashion? 

  • Kate's many green pieces? All because of the color of her eyes. 

    Kate Middleton
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    "Kate has medium-dark eyes that are on the softer side in terms of intensity, and dependent on the lighting they appear to be slightly different shades of green," color specialist Gabriella Winters told Hello! Magazine. 

    We've heard about matching clothing (and even makeup) to our eye color, but this makes a lot of sense. Kate Middleton does look really good in green, and it's all because of her eyes.

  • Kate wearing colors that go with her eyes gives her a more "elevated" look.

    Kate Middleton
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    "She wears her eye colours often and very successfully," Winters said. "Wearing colours that are innate to your colouring will make you appear graceful, fresh and elevated -- Kate wearing her eye colours make her look effortlessly elegant, glowing and refined."

    Maybe that's part of why Kate looks so put together all the time. She knows the right color palette to use when choosing her outfits.

  • Green is also a good color for Kate because of its connection to nature. 

    Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
    Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    "Culturally, green of course is the universally accepted color of nature, and thus it’s often associated with freshness, restoration and environmental awareness," Winters added. "We are reassured by the presence of green on a primal instinct level."

    Kate does love nature, so it makes sense that she loves green, too. And it helps that she also looks good when wearing it, like in this dress she wore while attending Wimbledon with Meghan Markle

  • Now that we think about it, a lot of our favorite outfits of Kate's are green.

    Kate Middleton
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    Let's be honest, we love all of the outfits that Kate wears, but so many of the best ones have been green -- especially during her and William's recent trip to Ireland. No matter the shade of green, this lady always look good. But then again, she always does!

    Now, if anyone needs us, we'll be out shopping for outfits that match our eye color. Maybe some of that magic Kate's using will manage to rub off on us!

  • We'll be on the lookout for more green looks from Kate. 

    Kate Middleton
    Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

    And as always, we're taking our fashion cues from her. Of course, we won't have the help of professional stylists or the budget that Kate has, but hey, we can give it a shot! In the meantime, we'll keep an eye out for her next green looks. We know that St. Patrick's Day Is already over, but that doesn't mean she can't keep sporting her favorite color all year.

kate middleton celebrity style royals

